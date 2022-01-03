The year of revocation – El Financiero

Since last year, there are at least two conflicting views in the opposition regarding the exercise of the revocation of the mandate.

One group proposes to empty it, denounce it as a deceptive ratification process and even question its constitutionality. Read Luis Carlos Ugalde.

The other expression assumes that, since the consultation will exist, it would be best to use it to expose the failures of the federal government and, incidentally, measure forces.

During the second half of 2021 Andrés Manuel López Obrador dedicated countless minutes to prepare the ground for his propaganda, especially since last August.

From the National Palace, the president has criticized, but not necessarily with specific responses but pamphlets, those who question the relevance of a multimillion-dollar expenditure such as that involved in such an exercise (in the midst of a lame economy and a pandemic), the rarity of it being the government and not the citizens who demand it and their cheating reluctance to allow the Treasury to give the INE the economic resources that this institute says would be required according to the law.

In the meantime Morena presented before Christmas millions of signatures to activate the call; So except for a major mess – the INE is evaluating these supports to see if they constitute 3 percent of the electoral roll – it is almost a fact that there will be a consultation. This returns us to the opening paragraph: what will the opposition do, play to win what you can or leave the President alone with his own?

The PAN senator Damián Zepeda is one of those who has most clearly shown himself in favor of fighting in the revocation process. In a couple of talks I have had with him, he has made it clear that he does not minimize the propaganda use that the regime wants to give to the exercise, but he is convinced that, for the opposition, it would be a mistake to stop participating.

The Sonoran legislator believes, and has also said it in journalistic interviews, that the revocation can serve to put at the center of the debate whether Andrés Manuel’s government is a good or bad government (he is convinced that it is a bad one), a good or bad governance in security, in the economy or in the management of the pandemic, and so on.

Revocation should be an extreme resource for a citizenry fed up with bad government, one that would at least have that tool to decree the early termination of the charge due to loss of confidence in a ruler.

Those who show reluctance to participate are right that the conditions do not set the stage for such recourse: the President is popular even though he has a government with serious deficiencies. That is, in no way can it be said that citizens have shown their desire for López Obrador to leave.

But if, as an opponent, López Obrador managed to set the agenda, not only in the media but even in politics, as President he has also been very successful in preventing anyone from imposing issues on him. And now he wants the revocation, and along the way he seeks to discredit not only the opponents, but institutions such as the National Electoral Institute and its advisers.

The opposition must clearly define its position. And soon. No, it is not a priority issue for the country, and it would cost too many resources that would serve more in health or education, but it is the political issue that seems inescapable.

Making the void no longer seems an option, but will they be ready to create campaigns that really put the work of the government in the center in these three years and not the person who heads it?

With this first column of the year, I wish you happy 2022.