The Xiaomi with the best camera of 2022 will cost more than the iPhone 13 Pro

In the past Xiaomi presentation many users expected a Xiaomi 12 Ultra to round off a very interesting trio of smartphones. This model did not arrive and it is now known that Xiaomi would still be developing it. Rather finalizing, as it would be presented shortly with a system of spectacular cameras, a unique design and a price that could exceed that of the iPhone and Samsung more advanced.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: 4 cameras of 50 + 48 + 50 + 50 megapixels

The leaks already offer very important information about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The highlight of the terminal will be its rear camera module. This will offer 4 sensors and little will be left up its sleeve: Xiaomi wants to go all out in the photographic section.

According to current information the main sensor will be a 50MP Samsung GN5. It will be followed by two 50MP sensors and a last 48MP sensor. It is expected that between these 4 sensors there will be 2 periscopes of 5x and 10x.

Together with a good software treatment this module could become one of the best of the whole year 2022. It’s early to tell, but Samsung and Apple could have trouble matching Xiaomi this year.

We don’t just dare to make this statement because of the numbers. Xiaomi would have signed an agreement with Leica to monitor the sensors and their photographic quality. The trio of Leica, software and hardware could be amazing.

Gigantic design with circular module

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be big, very big. Everything indicates that this year Xiaomi will get rid of the secondary screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and will occupy the entire width with a gigantic camera module.

According to the leaks, it will be circular and will occupy almost half of the device. All this will make the 12 Ultra a heavy mobile, but in return you could get the best photographic result From the market.

More expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro

When we talk about the most Xiaomi TOP low prices are completely forgotten. Last year the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was presented in Spain with a price of 1,199 euros, about $ 1,360.

In 2022 this figure could be equal or even increase due to the shortage of components. If you want to have the Xiaomi with best camera of 2022 you will also have to fork out a large sum of money.