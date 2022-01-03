The Tender Bar: Affleck to Clooney’s Rescue

Own George Clooney produces, together with Amazon Studios, The Tender Bar, biopic of the 2000 Pullitzer Prize-winning journalist and writer for his work in the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

The movie starring Ben affleck Y Tye sheridan it has been released in a few theaters before making the final leap to the Amazon platform.

The Tender Bar takes no chances

The history of The Tender Bar sounds familiar to us. One more example of the American cinema of the self-made man. Another sample of the American dream of which it reaches the glory starting from scratch.

It is not only the plot that progresses without surprises. Clooney’s steering also appears to wander the marked path, using autopilot. What happens in front of and behind the cameras lacks personality. The worst that can be said about a drama is that it does not thrill. As viewers, we have been unable to connect with what is happening before us. We witness the evolution of the characters with the same passion that we admire fish swimming from side to side in a fish tank.

An absent father, a family forced to live with their grandfather, Christopher Lloyd, for not being able to pay the rent, and an uncle, Ben Affleck, who gives away advice from a bar counter. Those are the elements through which the film passes without proposing anything that we have not intuited from the first minutes of footage.

A story of characters

The events of The Tender Bar they hide behind the different characters that populate the screen.

This is, fundamentally, a movie of people, each with their own drama. The protagonist is JR Moehringer, an aspiring writer, played in his childhood by a surprising Daniel ranieri, who, at the age of ten, makes his film debut.

The person in charge of giving life to JR in his university years is Tye sheridan (The Card Counter,The night clerk). Sheridan’s performance is much less compelling to us, and her apparent apathy makes it difficult for us to empathize with the character.

Grandpa Christopher LLoyd (Return to the future), mother Lily Rabe (Fractured) or Father Max Martini (Pacific rim) are characters built on the basis of clichés and corseted in the features without nuances that define them.

Another newcomer is saved, along with the young Ranieri, Briana middleton, which makes up for Sheridan’s bland acting, with her character’s charisma.

Although, out of all this gallery of stereotypical characters, Uncle Charlie sticks his head out. Ben Affleck knows how to give the character a personality that is lacking in the script. The actor, who has received so much criticism during his career, comes to the rescue of George Clooney (who was going to tell us) and his performance makes the film a less mediocre product.

Affleck is in a state of grace as evidenced by his roles in recent The last duel by Ridley Scott or in The Way Back by Gavin O’Connor. The actor has also been nominated for a Golden Globe for this role. The rest of the cast just gravitate to her.

When Affleck, Ranieri or Middleton are not on screen, the low brightness of the tape is completely turned off.

The Tender Bar and the absent father

Of all the plots that George Clooney directs in The Tender BarThe most recurrent is the absence of the father figure.

Paradoxically, JR’s father is always present in the film. Or at least, its absence is.

The pain for the lack of a parental reference permeates every scene in the footage. Through a voice on the radio where he works as an announcer, in the constant rudeness to which he subjects the protagonist and even in the conversations he has with his son in which his lack is evident. When it is on screen, it is only to display its violence. When it is not, everything is tinged with abandonment.

The young journalist apprentice even carries the burden of a JR (Junior) name that he disavows several times during the film.

However, this absence is made a little less painful thanks to an Uncle Charlie who welcomes him like a son and gives him advice while serving beers to the regulars of the Tender.

The annoying voice in Off

We are aware that in Soydecine.com we have little patience with voice overs at the cinema. It is something that, unfortunately, happens when a novel is adapted and it is not possible to count with images what in the book it is counted with words.

That is the challenge of turning a novel into a screenplay. Here the work is carried out by William Monahan. The screenwriter won an Academy Award for another adaptation, on that occasion it was another film, Infernal Affairs, which he transformed into The departed for Scorsese.

Here, the voice-over It contributes little and becomes that mosquito that chases us on summer nights.

The good and the bad of The Tender Bar

The adaptation of the autobiographical novel The Tender Bar, written by JR Moehringer in 2005 is aseptically correct.

George Clooney seems to direct the film as if it were a procedure that he wants to get rid of. The result is a story that fulfills but does not excite. A soulless drama in which only Affleck’s performance saves the furniture.

The film is a gallery of stereotypical characters that navigate common places. Of those characters, in addition to Affleck, young rookie Daniel Ranieri and newcomer Briana Middleton seem to have some interest in the ship not being wrecked.

The film is seen and forgotten as easily as Clooney seems to have directed it. Without risking, without showing off, to comply with the file.