The reason Adele is going to pay Sylvester Stallone € 50 million

According to various media reports in recent hours, Sylvester Stallone has finally found a buyer for his Beverly Hills mansion. The iconic actor, who recently acquired a property in Palm Beach (Florida) for 30 million euros, where he has moved, has reached a agreement with adele to get rid of what has been your home for the past 30 years.

Initially, Stallone had put his impressive mansion up for sale for a price of around 100 million euros, but has lowered its claims substantially to ask for half. A fact that the British has taken advantage of to continue increasing its portfolio of properties to both, since it currently has several properties in London and Los Angeles.

It is estimated that the singer’s fortune is already around 170 million euros, a figure that continues to increase as a result of the release of his latest album (30) and the concerts that already hang the sign of no tickets, such as the millionaire residence in Las Vegas, which will bring him a minimum of 21 million euros, only for the concept of acting.

If we add that amount to the box office percentage, to the sale of records and to different audiovisual projects that it has underway, It is likely that the British company will receive in just over a year a figure of more than 50 million euros. Just the total amount of the purchase transaction for Stallone’s house.

The unique 1,700-square-meter mansion is located on a 15,000-square-foot property and consists of eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The main house, built in 1994, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a master suite, three bedrooms, and two staff bedrooms. The opulent master suite includes a sauna, steam room, and a terrace office. Among the eccentricities, it is worth highlighting a room containing a giant statue Rocky and another of Rambo shooting a bow and arrow.

The complex has a two-story guesthouse with two bedrooms and a full kitchen. The main building includes a living room, which has views of the famous Rodeo Drive, a movie theater, a gym and a cigar room with air filtration. Outside there is a huge garden with an infinity pool, a spa and even a green. There is also an eight car garage and an art studio. Y will have neighbors Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy. It’s not bad at all.