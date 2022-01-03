The reason Adele has paid 50 million euros to Sylvester Stallone | Present

!Adele buy a new mansion! But this time the seller is a well-known actor: Sylvester Stallone, protagonist of great action films such as Rambo or Rocky. As reported by various media, the British singer has acquired the actor’s mansion for 50 million euros located in Los Angeles.



Although the actor asked more for his house from the beginning, since the price was around 100 million eurosSeeing that no one was buying it for that price, he decided to reduce the quantity. First, it dropped to 70 million until finally leaving it for half the amount that it initially asked for. Specifically, 50 million is what Adele will pay the actor for this luxury property.

This is how the actor says goodbye to the one who was your home for 30 years to start a new life with his family in a new mansion in Palm beach (Florida) that you have acquired for 30 million euros. And now the British take the opportunity to enlarge your list of properties, after acquiring last July 2021 his third mansion in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles), a property of Nicole Richie and musician Joel Madden. In addition, the artist has properties valued in more than 40 million euros in London and Los Angeles.

In this way, the British woman begins the new year in a big way both in her professional and personal life. What’s more, Adele has once again become number 1 on our LOS40 list with Easy on me from his album 30. So it adds four numbers 1 in total with this song.

What is Adele’s new house like?

In the 90s, Sylvester Stallone bought this mansion in Florida and has been known as ‘The House Rocky Built’, in homage to his film projects. A huge property that has 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, gym, sauna, steam room, smoking room, swimming pool, bar and service rooms.

On the outside of the mansion, you can see a wide space and impeccable gardens that contain two statues that are significant for the actor: a large statue of Rocky and another of Rambo with a bow and shooting an arrow. It also contains a garage for eight cars. An atrocity!

It is one of the properties largest in Beverly Park, 1,700 square meters and whose views overlook an incredible Los Angeles landscape. Without a doubt, Adele will live like a queen with her family in this immense home and they will not complain at all about the great landscapes that this mansion will grant them.