The Quadrantid meteor shower today reaches its peak: at what time and where to follow the astronomical phenomenon?

The event can generate between 50 and 100 fireballs per hour at speeds of about 40 kilometers per second.

The start of the new year brings us the Quadrantids meteor shower, a striking astronomical phenomenon that will reach its peak around 20:40 (GMT) on January 3, although it will be visible until January 16, according to data from the International Meteorite Organization.

During its peak, the Quadrantid meteor shower, which breaks off from the tail of asteroid 2003 EH1, can generate between 50 and 100 fireballs per hour at speeds of about 40 kilometers per second. Although it is known to be the heaviest rain of the year, the phenomenon does not last long, about six hours, according to the American Meteor Society.

The greater visibility of the event contributes to the fact that the Moon is in a waxing phase, so it will be invisible at night. However, the astronomical spectacle it cannot be followed from anywhere in the world, being the northern hemisphere the best place to observe it, according to astronomers. In Time and Date you can verify which are the possibilities of observing the phenomenon depending on the location of the viewer.

To see the Quadrantids it is convenient to search an area well away from city lights, with few obstacles to view, advise NASA experts.

Bringing a sleeping bag, blanket or folding chair with you is also recommended as the show will last all night until dawn. Likewise, it is advisable to lie on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up: in less than 30 minutes, the eyes will adapt to the darkness and can distinguish the meteors.