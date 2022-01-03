The phenomenon of Don’t look up

Pauline Kael was relentless against reviewing the movies, once and for all. I follow her instructions to the letter, but even though I wildly enjoyed ‘Don’t Look Up’ a couple of weeks ago, I would see her again right now. And I think tomorrow too. It has merit that all the critics were wrong at once in dismissing this unceremonious satire on the arrival of an annihilating comet on Earth.

Thanks to the disdain of the condescending experts, this carousel of gags has become the greatest contemporary phenomenon. It deserves it for its crazy atmosphere, since insanity seems the most reasonable reaction to current events.

Not to mention the coronavirus, Don’t Look Above just talks about the pandemic. Or if you prefer, the null capacity to react to climate change. He targets venal politicians -all-, deer scientists -all- and journalists with horchata in their veins -all- with equal precision. Without pedagogies or didacticisms, without taking prisoners, with unleashed creativity. Equivalent to The Good Patron to the Beast, it is the best holiday show and is said by someone who hates Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep like any decent person.

Don’t look up it would age well if given time, but it should be remembered that it describes an apocalypse. It starts from the premise that if we laugh at the worst that can happen to us, our current situation seems much more bearable. The viewer does not envy the protagonists their fame or their fees, but how much they are enjoying the shoot. Streep plays a Donald Trump in Hillary Clinton’s transvestite, the stunning Cate Blanchett smashes trash TV. The film transcends Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, with the role of Peter Sellers transferred to the impressive Mark Rylance, parodying Elon Musk in his ability to transform an impending cataclysm into a great deal, plus the ultra-rich always have a plan C. In Don’t Look Up, you’ll laugh out loud at things you never thought could even inspire a smile. And you will come out immunized.

