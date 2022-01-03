The new Samsung remote has the technology that we would love to see on mobile phones

Samsung’s new remote for its high-end televisions is, a priori, one more remote controller. It has buttons to access the main platforms of streaming, control parameters such as volume or even control the television by voice. But nevertheless, a curious detail hides inside which, in addition to being super interesting from a technical point of view, can also be super practical on a day-to-day basis.

The Eco Remote, which is how Samsung has baptized it, captures the waves emitted by the router from home to recharge himself. A system that, in theory, would avoid having to recharge the controller as long as it is in an environment where the system can be used effectively – that is, with signals coming from a router-.

Is It is not the first time that Samsung has launched a remote control for its televisions that recharges autonomously. The company did something similar in 2021, when it implemented a small solar panel that allowed it to recharge its battery only with light – even in low-light environments.

The new model too is capable of recharging using solar energy, in addition to capturing the signals of the router and turning them into energy. It is an inefficient system to be implemented in devices such as mobile phones or laptops, but, in the case of a remote control, whose energy consumption is negligible, it can be an interesting option.

The Samsung remote, in addition to solar energy or the conversion of electromagnetic waves into energy, can also be recharged using USB-C. And, unlike the remote controls that often live in homes, this one does not have batteries, but a rechargeable battery.

Credit: Unsplash

Samsung has not only experimented with waves and solar energy

The South Korean company has experimented with other ways to recharge its TV controls. One of them It consisted of taking advantage of the vibration of the control to generate electricity. The other is to use vibratory energy when the microphone captures sounds.

The implementation of these technologies in Samsung products, if working properly, has several associated benefits. Perhaps the most obvious is long-term convenience, as the remote controller will never run out of power. The most important, however, is probably the environmental benefit derived from not using interchangeable batteries in these types of products.