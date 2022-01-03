the must-see films of Adam Sandler

One of the least loved by critics and the most adored by the public. The specialized sites can say what they want but the box office confirms that the spectators adore Adam Sandl er and supports you in every new project. The specialized press has long established the idea that only those who dedicate themselves to complex and serious issues on the big screen deserve credit and respect. Few are the comedians or comic actors who manage to escape from this prejudice. But don’t those who make millions of people around the world laugh deserve fame?

In the case of Adam Sandler, this is often the so-called “easy humor.” No puns or complex references. They are basic jokes, gags, physical comedy. That is the summary of the multiple films with which he was installed as “king of the box office”, among which are “Like the first time”, “A great dad” and “They are like children”. On the other hand, his films most acclaimed by the press are “Punch Drunk Love” or “Uncut Gems”, more “serious” bets.

The truth is that Adam Sandler has known, throughout his three decades of career, communicate a very clear message to people: he will always be there to make them laugh. And the public seems to respond to him, after each premiere, that he will also always be faithful to his side. Although many others may not like it and consider “rude” or “basic” the type of humor it offers.

Humor, always

Adam Richard Sandler was born on September 9, 1966, in New York City, although he lived his entire life in Manchester (New Hampshire). He is the son of a Jewish family and has a brother, Scott, and two sisters, Elizabeth and Valerie.

His brother was of the utmost importance at the beginning of his career as a comedian, as it was he who prompted him to perform at a club in the city of Boston, where his sketches were enthusiastically received. But Sandler did not neglect his path to acting, and also studied art at New York University, from which he graduated in 1988.

In regards to his private life, in June 2003 Adam married model and actress Jackie Sandler (Titone, née). Jackie accompanied Sandler in the films “Little Nicky” and “Great Daddy.” In 2006 the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sadie, and in 2008 the second, Sunny, arrived.

Sandler and his partner.jpg

The moment of success

His definitive leap to fame was during a presentation at a Los Angeles venue, where the comedian was discovered by Denis Miller, in charge of convincing the producers of the famous television show “Saturday Night Live” to hire him. This is how Sandler became part of the team of scriptwriters and interpreters of the program, making his figure increasingly known.

Happy (Almost) Every Holiday from Adam Sandler – SNL

After becoming a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” Adam Sandler has starred in a host of Hollywood movies. He made his film debut in 1989 with “Going Overboard.” And it did not stop more.

But Sandler was not left alone with the big screen, and when he is not shooting any movies, he spends time in his recording studio, where he makes comedy albums for Warner Bros Records. Several of them have received the multiplatinum award.

Audience-acclaimed movies

From his film debut, the actor began working in films that reached box office success, such as “The Coneheads”, “Happy Gilmore”, “The best of my weddings” and “The water carrier”, among others.

Usually in his films he is accompanied by Rob Schneider, David Spade, Chris Rock (three of his companions on Saturday Night Live), Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Nick Swardson, Jon Lovitz, Henry Winkler, Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon, Blake Clark, Jonathan Loughran, and Peter Dante, among others.

Here are some of the films best received by the public.

“Do not mess with the Zohan”

This is one of his films most recognized by the audience. The film is about an Israeli military man who, tired of the war, decides to fake his death to move to New York and fulfill his dream of being a stylist. His career there will be on the rise, until his enemy discovers him.

The film was directed by Dennis Dugan and was released in 2008. The cast is made up of Emmanuelle Chriqui, Adam Sandler, Lainie Kazan and John Turturro, among others. Although the critics score is very low, the public has given it one of the highest recognitions, with 4 stars out of 5.

Trailer in Spanish Don’t Mess with the Zohan

“50 first dates”

It is a traditional romantic comedy that tells the story of a man who falls madly in love with a woman who wakes up every day without remembering what happened the day before.

In this film, Sandler works with Drew Barrymore, with whom he will continue to share the screen in future productions.

As if it were the first time Trailer

“Click: Losing control”

Michael, an architect who prioritizes his work over time spent with his family, goes in search of a universal control that controls all his appliances in the house. To his surprise, a mysterious salesman offers him a control, which in fact controls all of reality. Later he will discover that that command, more than an advantage, only brought problems to his life that was no longer under his own control.

In this film, Adam Sandler shares a cast with Kate Beckinsale and Christopher Walken.

Click. Losing control – subtitled trailer

Critically acclaimed films

Despite the fact that Sandler’s audience grew year after year, the specialized press was not convinced of the comedian’s acting abilities. It wasn’t until he made dramatic films like Punch-Drunk Love (2002), Spanglish (2004), Reign Over Me (2007), Funny People (2009), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019), that the specialists were more forgiving and less harsh on the comedian.

“Intoxicated with love”

In this project, Sandler stars as Barry, a man who has a hard time falling in love. But during an event in which he participates, and with the intervention of his sister, Barry meets a mysterious woman, with whom he will start a romantic adventure between the two.

This is a drama in which the actor can be seen as rarely, in the depth of his emotions. The director is Paul Thomas Anderson, and the cast is shared with Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Punch-Drunk Love 2002 Trailer HD

“Spanglish”

This film narrates the life of Flor, a Mexican who emigrates to the United States in search of a better life for her daughter and finds a job in the house of a wealthy family. The problems will come after being immersed in family problems at home and an unexpected romance with the father of the family, John.

The film stars Paz Vega, Shelbie Bruce, Phil Rosenthal, Adam Sandler, and Tea Leoni.

Movie | Spanglish | Trailer

“The Meyerowitz Stories”

In this Noah Baumbach film, Sandler plays a member of a family who, separated by problems and time, reunites in New York City for a celebration of the father’s artwork.

The feature film ranges between comedy and drama, being one of Sandler’s most critically acclaimed works.

The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) New Official Trailer # 2 Subtitled

“Rough diamonds”

Finally, one of the works best received by both the public and the specialized press, “Diamonds in the Rough” is a work that has left more than one speechless. Sandler’s character is a jeweler who, faced with the difficulties of finding a balance between family and work, makes a daring bet and must face many dangerous adversaries.

The feature film was directed by the Safdie brothers, who patiently waited for Sandler to accept, after many, many years, to play the title role. The rest of the cast is made up of actors little recognized in the industry, making Sandler the most prominent face of the film.