The King’s Man defeats Matrix Resurrections at the box office, and Spider-Man continues to raze

Spider-Man: No Way Home did a bit like Gandalf in the trilogue of The Lord of the Rings And it came at the right time to lift everyone’s box office. Tom Holland’s Web Launcher movie was the twelfth highest grossing movie ever, but after last weekend, January 1-2, now ranks at number ten after raising $ 52.7 million. Abroad, because for now we are only talking about the national territory of the United States, No way home he put 78.3 million dollars in his pocket.

It continues to be a truly unstoppable machine that seems to stop at nothing or anyone. It does not matter which blockbuster is released, because the strength of Marvel is unrivaled today at the box office (as long as we are talking about characters that are very consecrated and loved by the public).

Let us remember that today, in fact, Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the most successful film for Sony Pictures and it sneaks into the top 7 of the highest grossing projects of Marvel Studios (now it has already 1.37 billion around the globe). Moreover, it has even surpassed, and only in this aspect of collection, The dark knight from Christopher Nolan. Quite an event considering that we are in a pandemic time and the coronavirus is still expanding.

The King’s Man previews Matrix Resurrections at its premiere

Although in the subtitle we have highlighted the success of the feature film starring Ralph Fiennes over that of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Sing 2!, from Universal and Illumination, also achieved great successes. He has remained in second place over the weekend with $ 19.6 million. Internationally, it has taken 17.2 million dollars.

Matrix Resurrections, for its part, has been harmed by its simultaneous premiere on HBO Max, which has prompted many users to go directly to the streaming instead of to movie theaters to enjoy the new premiere of Lana Wachowski. Matrix 4, was left with a total of 3.8 million dollars (with a total of 30 million in 14 days). The king’s manFor its part, it achieved positive figures, although not too large, with 4.5 million dollars. The total projection of the feature film is calculated to be 47.8 million.

The West side story from Steven spielberg He continues with certain problems and cannot fly too high: $ 2.1 million in this first weekend, a total failure for the person in charge of Jurassic park.