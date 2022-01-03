The incredible resemblance of Cameron Díaz with his sister

Cameron Diaz managed to become one of the most popular actresses of the last decades, but a few years ago announced his retirement. Today, the protagonist of “My best friend’s wedding” is divided between her wine business and her family, like her son and her husband, but she is also seen spending a lot of time with her sister, Chimena Diaz.

The actress was born in San Diego, California, on August 30, 1972, when Chimena was already approximately two years old. As they have very little difference in age, both they grew up together and they managed to share a ton of things in their teens, which also included their brother, Michael Diaz.

The resemblance between both sisters is amazing and let you know the few cosmetic surgeries that Cameron Diaz has. Although the actress has undergone some treatments such as botox and hyaluronic acid, she still maintains the same face as when she debuted in “La Máscara” (1994), taking into account that today she is 49 years old and then 22 years old.

Why did Cameron Diaz leave the cinema?

Cameron Diaz was one of the most popular celebrities of Hollywood in the decade of 1990 and reaped historical successes like “Crazy for Mary” (1998), “Los Angeles de Charlie” (2000), “Vanilla Sky” (2001), “The rest” (2006), among others. The last film he made was “The Other Woman” in 2014 with Leslie Mann and Kate Upton.

From then on, his presence was diluted in the film industry and he stopped being seen on the red carpets until in 2018 he announced that he was retiring from the industry. “I’m semi-retired”, she said funny in an interview, in which she explained that she made this decision to have more time with your family and that working in Hollywood took away a lot of quality with them.

“I found my husband, we started to start a family… all those things that I haven’t had time for before. Not only not having time, but the space to make decisions. The right decisions to have that, ”she said of her marriage to Benjamin Madden, with whom he had the little one Raddix Madden for surrogacy in 2019.

Cameron Diaz wanted a job that he could do from home, which is why created his own wine brand Made with organic grapes from the Penedès and whose bottles have a value of $ 24 dollars. She is very happy with this project and is a complete success, so surely we will not see the Californian on the big screen for many years.

Which of his movies did you like the most?