The future big problem for Marvel Studios after the success of ‘Spider-Man: No way home’. – Movie news

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have gotten into big trouble with the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. They are going to have to be very skilled to overcome this colossus of the superhero genre.

In which broncota got into Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Definitely speaking of the superhero genre, this one and Zack Snyder’s Justice League take honors of the year. Each one with its own style, its narrative, its directing styles, universes and both getting their respective production houses in trouble. To unleash the DCEU fast, the impending doom of the Snyderverse will cost Warner Bros dearly, so hopefully they seize what little is left or rescue it with The Flash, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, and Wonder Woman 3.

Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home it was a resounding success at the box office. Until today it has raised, without yet having a premiere in China, more than 1.2 billion dollars worldwide, according to figures from Box Office Mojo. Although the script is not exactly a work of art and there are quite absurd clichés out there, the key to this film was the expansion of the concept of the multiverse, well orchestrated by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and Jon Watts, the director of this Tom Holland trilogy.

They returned to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, protagonists of The Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man, respectively; They almost reunite the Sinister Six with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans); and they blew it away with the imminent crossover between Venom (Tom Hardy) and Spidey, and the advancement of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which will continue with the exploration of the other realities with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

If we add the easter eggs to the comics, the new action choreographies and the visual effects of the mirror dimension of the Supreme Sorcerer we arrive at the key point of everything: they have raised the standards to the highest. Overall, Phase 4 of the MCU wove the ground to reach the pinnacle and highest level of its productions. After phenomenal series like Loki, Hawkeye and movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Are they going to settle for something of lower quality? We don’t believe it.



Sony Pictures The most physical and demanding movie for Tom Holland.



Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame did the same with the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and everyone thought that Marvel Studios was finished, but they had everything well armed and waiting to explode. But nevertheless, You can no longer afford to have stories as loose as Venom: Carnage released, whose war between symbiotes left much to be desired.

They wasted a hit man like Woody Harrelson and a born killer, Carnage, with a plot where the only exciting thing is the final battle. Let’s face it, the box office was acceptable for the symbiotes, but what Andy Serkis achieved was far from the power of two popular characters. It is, perhaps, the only time we agree with the critics who condensed poor ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.



Sony Pictures ‘Venom: Carnage Freed’ wasted Cletus Kasady.



Sony’s Spider-Man Universe test will be Morbius, from Jared Leto, a great player in the company to continue with the high bar of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will surely not be as surprising or have the same emotion or gigantic budget (200 million dollars), but if it was chosen as the natural step after the biggest of all, it is for something. Here the long-awaited reunion of the Sinister Six could be woven and paved the way for Kraven the hunterby Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In the end, antiheroes and villains have now generated empathy that before they did not have thanks to excellent performances like those of Alfred Molina, Tony Leung, Willem Dafoe and Woody Harrelson. This is another important point, antagonist selection now has impressive levels. At the acting level, the three aforementioned take it to the streets to protagonists such as Holland, Simu Liu (in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings); and Christian Bale is expected to do the same with Gorr The Butcher, in Thor: Love and Thunder, handing out Chris Hemsworth the chair.



Sony Pictures The villains in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ were also key



On the Marvel side, Sam Raimi will be in charge of the Sorcerer Supreme sequel and has everything to be another scourge of visual effects, story and collaboration between characters from the publisher. Up to this point, fans can rest assured. If Raimi agreed to return to Marvel, it was to have the greatest creative control in history, as it had in the epic Spider-Man 2. Of the rest, we can not be so sure. Taika Waititi is not a guarantee either, as his Thor Ragnarok infantilized an event. And, we don’t know if it was real or not, but the goat on the poster of Thor Love and Thunder indicates the same tone.



Marvel studios ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ opens next May.



In general, 2021 left us with great surprises and reconfirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more alive than ever. Thanks, Spider-Man: No Way Home! See you in the fourth movie. Kevin, don’t let us down. The challenge is enormous, the capacities too.