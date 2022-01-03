The family of Jean-Marc Vallée broke the silence after the unexpected death of the filmmaker

Jean-Marc Vallée passed away suddenly at the age of 58 in his cabin on the outskirts of Quebéc (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Big Little Lies,” was found dead in his cabin outside the city of Quebéc, Canada, on December 25. His unexpected death shocked the Hollywood industry. I was 58 years old.

Vallée’s representative initially told the specialized site The Hollywood Reporter that the director died of a suspected heart attack.

The preliminary coroner’s report received by the director’s family failed to establish a exact cause of death. However, the document indicates that the death was not caused by someone’s intervention, a voluntary act or a pre-existing disease, that is why there was talk of a possible heart attack.

Now, the award-winning director’s family has broken the silence and issued an official statement. “Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to the fullest. I wanted to live a long life and I was working on big projects!, noted his sons Alex and Emile.

Upon hearing the terrible news, HBO confirmed that Vallée was going to direct the series “Gorilla and the Bird”, based on the memoirs of Zack McDermott, about a prosecutor suffering a psychotic break. The last work for this network was the thriller Sharp Objects ”, starring Amy Adams.

“He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege of working with him, loving him and appreciating his craft,” they added in their statement.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion. We are very grateful for the large amount of support received from around the world. Alex, Emile, his mother and the Vallée family make this official statement and ask that they kindly respect our need to mourn our loss in private. “

Jean-Marc Vallée and Amy Adams at the presentation of “Sharp Objects” (Photo by Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

At the end of the statement, they assured that the details of a ceremony to celebrate the life of the filmmaker would soon be known, but not before repeating Jean-Marc’s phrase as soon as a project was finished. “And as Jean-Marc would say: ‘Cut, print, thank you, bye!’”.

Vallée’s breakthrough in Hollywood came with the 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club,” which was nominated for with which actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto won the Oscar.

Jean-Marc Vallée with Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley from “Big Little Lies” (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Vallée also triumphed as a director with the series “Big Little Lies,” starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Zoë Kravitz. The series won eight Emmy Awards in 2017. In 2015 he directed “Demolition,” a 2015 drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal, about a New York investment banker who faces the sudden death of his wife.

His partner, Nathan Ross, said: “Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a caring, generous guy. He was a friend, a creative partner, and an older brother to me. We will miss him deeply, but it is a comfort to know that his beautiful style and stunning work that he shared with the world will endure. “

Vallée and Ross’ production company Crazyrose signed a contract with HBO and HBO Max last April, with at least two projects in the works for the Warner Media company at the time of his death.

Keep reading:

Where you can see the productions of Jean-Marc Vallée

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of “Big Little Lies”, died at 58