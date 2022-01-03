The evolution of Florence Pugh in an 8-year career

Not long ago, the Canadian actress Florence Pugh, rose to fame, and today Hollywood celebrates her birthday, and as we are fans of the celebrations, we want to take this moment to remember and why not, recommend some of the films that this has made. actress.

8 years ago, Pugh began her acting career with the movie The Falling, when she was just 18 years old. However, it was not until his collaboration with Ari Aster, on Midsommar, that he rose to fame, where he demonstrated his potential for acting, and gave the viewer the creeps.

However, she gained even more strength when she starred in Little Women, alongside personalities such as Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet. That platform helped him place himself among the elite of actors in Hollywood, just turned 26 years old.

Then came her role as Yelena Belova, in Black Widow, with our beloved Scarlett Johansson.

Pugh already has projects for the future, acting speaking. Unofficially it was said that she would take the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because the character of Scarlett died in End Game, so we will see her very often on the big screen.

The actress also collaborated with Olivia Wilde, in her new film, which is currently in post-production, Don’t Worry Darling, which is about a housewife who lives with her husband in a utopian-experimental community, however she soon begins to discover secrets. Harry Styles will also appear in the film.

Florence’s career is not only limited to the big screen, right now the boom is on television. She currently appears in the series Hawkeye, where she precisely reprises her role as Yelena, from Black Widow.

Florence Pugh is an actress with a lot of potential, who we will surely continue to see for many years to come.