the details of the advancement of Club América by Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Ocampo

At Stove Soccer the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari have two goals: one is Alejandro Zendejas and the other Brian Ocampo. Both are part of the plan that the directive has to reinforce the Indiecito squad in front of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX that, due to what has happened lately, especially in 2021, they are practically forced to win.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

In both cases, Águilas Monumental received confirmation from a source involved in the negotiations for the incorporations, that the high command of the Cream blue are in full conversation so that their arrivals at the CDMX are given as soon as possible. But of course, each operation has its peculiarities.

How is America moving forward for Alejandro Zendejas?

As to Alejandro Zendejas, the Eagles of America they work against the clock. Is that the term imposed by the MX League for transactions between teams participating in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, expires this Monday, February 3. However, since Coapa They can alert the governing body of the football of the first division, that they are only minimal details to specify the pass of the element of the Club Necaxa And, in that case, they can extend the limit for a few hours.

The America club stays in talks with Brian Ocampo and his or her environment. The Uruguayan footballer no longer belongs to the National Football Club, so the search for the agreement is directly with him. In addition, although the intention is to have it as soon as possible under the orders of Santiago Solari, the margin is higher, given that for players from abroad, the market closes only on the first of February.

Where to see America vs. Puebla for the first day of Clausura 2022?

The Eagles of America play for the first date of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The duel is scheduled to be played next Friday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. CDMX. The transmission of the same will be in charge of TV Azteca.