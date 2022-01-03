The crazy Addams. Christina Ricci would be Morticia in Netflix series

Millennium Digital and DPA

Tim Burton is preparing a new series of Crazy Addams focused on Merlina. While waiting to know details of the cast, the latest reports indicate that Christina Ricci, who embodied said character in The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel (1993), I could go back to the saga.

However, according to the portal The Illuminerdi, I wouldn’t do it to play Merlina. According to the outlet, the director and the production team They have set their sights on the actress for the role of Morticia, matriarch of the family, although it is not known if he has already negotiated to take over the role.

What will the series be about?

“Shows Merlina Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. The protagonist tries to master her psychic abilities “, you can read in the description of the production, that will have eight episodes and will be available through Netflix.

“In addition, he will try to thwart a monstrous murder spree that has terrorized the city and solve the supernatural mystery that his parents lived 25 years ago, all while exploring his new and complicated relationships in Nevermore, “adds the synopsis.

Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series! Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy pic.twitter.com/8ei3wIUrxq – Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2021

The publication also notes that young actresses Jenna Ortega and Bailee Madison sound like candidates to give life to Merlina.. Although the casting is open, The Illuminerdi ensures that there are preferences for hiring a latin actress.

The last work of Tim Burton is Dumbo (2019), live-action adaptation of the Disney classic starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. In addition to preparing the series of Merlina for Netflix, the filmmaker is working on Beetlejuice 2, sequel to the 1988 film starring Michael Keaton.

