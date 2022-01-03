The Chivas player who Michel Leaño does not love, now does extreme sports

Marcelo Michel Leaño does not consider Oswaldo Alanís to play for Chivas.

January 02, 2022 · 18:27 hs

The technician of Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño, He would already have his squad fully delimited one week after starting his participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament, and one of the players who does not enter his plans at all is Oswaldo Alanís.

The central defender played the last two seasons on loan with him San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, and in the last year he had participation in 25 games in which he scored two goals, however, the club decided not to renew the loan.

Oswaldo Alanís He will have to find a new destination to continue his career and will have the advantage that he can already negotiate as a free player to join a team from June, when his contract with Chivas.

What Oswaldo Alanís does while waiting to finalize a contract

Oswaldo Alanís He showed himself on his social networks doing some activities such as rappelling in the company of his family, where he agreed to be uncertain about his future, in addition to saying he still has no certainty about the team for which he will play the next tournament.

