The Batman, Uncharted, and Avatar 2, among the most anticipated of 2022

In 2022, the cinemas of Mexico and the world will return to a normality very similar to that of before the pandemic, as they will show a large number of unmissable premieres, which will make the public fill the rooms and rest from the streaming platforms.

Some of the most anticipated films of this 2022 are The Batman, the new version of the Bat Man starring Robert Pattinson; Fantastic Beasts: Secrets in Dumbledore, the sequel to the new Harry Potter saga starring Eddie Redmayne; and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and The Alley of Lost Souls, the novel by Mexican Guillermo del Toro.

Mission impossible 7

Release date: September 30.

Tom Cruise returns to play Ethan Hunt. It is the first of two parts that director Christopher McQuarrie conceived. So far little is known about the plot.

Uncharted

Release date: February 11.

The Ruben Fleischer film is based on a video game series and stars Tom Holland (as Nathan Drake), Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

Top Gun Maverick

Release date: May 27.

After 35 years Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer return to airplanes in the sequel to the famous film. The plot takes place three decades later and tells of their reunion.

The alley of lost souls

Release date: January 28.

What’s new about Guillermo del Toro is a remake of the neo-noir thriller. It includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe in its cast.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets In Dumbledore

Release date: April 15.

Third installment of the magical saga that recounts the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

Jurassic World Dominion

Release date: June 10.

Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) will face new threats. In the prologue that was released as a trailer, landscapes reigned by dinosaurs and their extinction are seen.

Licorice Pizza

Release date: January 14.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s film is set in the California of the 70s and focuses on the romance between two young men played by Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Release date: May 6.

The Supreme Sorcerer will face “unspeakable evil.” It will be set in the 90s and will include the Scarlet Witch.

Lightyear

Release date: June 17.

The endearing character from Toy Story returns solo and voiced by Chris Evans. It will show the origin of the iconic character and his adventures in the cosmos.

Avatar 2

Release date: December 16.

It took 13 years to have a second installment of the James Cameron saga. It will show Jake and Neytiri with a family, with whom they will explore the planet Pandora.

Official competition

Release date: February 25.

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star in the adventure of a filmmaker and a couple of actors, who showcases the hazards of the film industry in a fun way.

Venicephrenia

Release date: April 22

Álex de la Iglesia returns with this film starring Silvia Alonso and Ingrid García-Jonsson. It tells the story of a group of friends who disappear without a trace in Venice.

King Richard: a winning family

Release date: January 21.

Will Smith’s film focuses on

the life of Richard Williams, the father of

the renowned tennis players Venus and Serena.

Bullet train

Release date: April 8

Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga and Sandra Bullock star in David Leitch’s new film, which is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s crime thriller Maria Beetle.

The batman

Release date: March 4.

The Dark Knight returns to the big screen with Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne. The film, which was to be released in 2021, is set in the hero’s darkest moment: He has few allies, must forge new relationships and unmask a sadistic criminal mind.