The antihero has gotten out of control | Denzel Washington | Russel Crowe | Antihero | Narrative | American Gangster | American Gangster | CULTURE

From the beginning of the narrative, we have always built heroes to star in our stories. In ancient times, the hero was a pristine character, almost perfect. Hellenic stories are full of gods and demigods. It was only later that we began to create the antihero, in response to humanizing the protagonists more.

These antiheroes, while they may be well-intentioned, are full of flaws, shortcomings, and vices. This imperfection allows the audience to empathize more with them, because men are, too, far from perfection. But there is a danger in the pride of the antihero. Praising bandits, thieves, or con artists as if they were popular heroes distorts the moral compass of society.

I recently re-watched American Gangster, a 2007 film directed by Ridley Scott with Russell Crowe and Denzel Washington. It is a film based on the true story of Frank Lucas, a heroin drug dealer and head of organized crime in New York between the 60s and 70s who came to accumulate a multimillion dollar sum and an army of subjects.

MIRA: The Assumption of the Dark Side

These characteristics should automatically place you in the position of the villain or criminal; However, the character wins the affection of the audience because he gives work to his brothers, takes his mother to mass every Sunday and gives her turkeys on Thanksgiving Day to the poorest in the city.

Something not very different happens in the real world. Insurgent figures who, as they represent a working class and are against the system, get away with destroying society and the country in the name of goodwill or social justice.

It makes use of a logical fallacy called argumentum ad lazarum, where it is wrongly presumed that what a person says is true due to their humble or poor condition. As a consequence, in addition, the opposite conclusion is also reached, where everything that a person who represents the opposite sector says is seen as an outright lie.

LOOK: The Departed

The antihero has gotten out of control. In times of crisis, where the moral of society is distorted, the country needs heroes and heroines who, with their actions, serve as an example for the new generations.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Peruvian Contradictions