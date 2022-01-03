The 2 operations that Inter Milan is trying to close

Although he dominates the A series (four points ahead of his immediate pursuer, AC Milan) and remains alive in the Champions League, the Inter de Milan does not relax. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, its leaders are currently working with the clear objective of closing two signings during the winter market.

First of all, nerazzurri They want to recruit a footballer who can act as a replacement for Ivan Perisic, a Croatian footballer who is accumulating too many minutes and who could end up feeling tired in the final stretch of the course. To this day, the loudest candidate in Lucas Digne (28 years old), French lane player who plays in the Everton.

An exchange and an assignment

To close their signing without having to disrupt their accounts, the Lombards consider proposing to the toffee some type of operation that includes the disembarkation of Matías Vecino (30 years) in English lands. The Uruguayan is not completely satisfied with the role that Simone Inzaghi has given him and seems to see a change of scenery with good eyes.

If this exchange bears fruit, Inter would try to cover the gap left by the Uruguayan in the midfield. In fact, the same source already indicates that its leaders value requesting the transfer of Gonzalo villar (23 years old), Spanish midfielder who barely enters the plans of the current AS Roma coach, the Portuguese José Mourinho.