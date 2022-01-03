The 12 exercises you should include in your training

12 basic exercises for any workout recommended by Athlean-X

There are many exercises in the world of strength training, and for the most part, they all provide very good results on a physical level. But some exercises are better than others, and Athlean-X strength coach Jeff Cavaliere wants to make sure you’re doing the right movements to optimize your strength and muscle gains.

To do so, he has shared with his followers 12 movements that should be present in all training. It is important to note that these exercises are not an independent training and should be part of your routine together with other specific exercises for biceps or pectorals.

The 12 best exercises for your training

Exercise 1: squats

Cavaliere calls this exercise the “king of all lower body exercises,” as it affects the quads, glutes, adductors, and hamstrings. But if heavy-duty barbell squats are demanding on your back, a great alternative is the Bulgarian split squat, which he says allows you to train one leg and then the other. For those with knee problems, use a box while squatting. Remember all types of squats here.

Exercise 2: deadlift

This exercise is key for the posterior chain and training the “all-important hinge pattern.” This helps you be efficient in all lower body exercises while protecting your lower back. But if your back gives you trouble, Cavaliere suggests trying the Romanian deadlift.

Exercise 3: Bench Press

Cavaliere acknowledges that the bench press is considered one of the best ways to strengthen the chest, but he also calls it the king of all pushing exercises. It also works your shoulders and triceps. For this movement, you can use a barbell or dumbbells. But if you have bicep or rotator cuff / shoulder issues, he suggests slowing down your reps for more stability.

Exercise 4: pull-ups



According to Cavaliere, this is one of the best back exercises out there. But there is something else, as the move requires you to maintain good core stability. If it’s too easy, suggest putting some ballast around your waist to create overhead. And if it’s too difficult, use a resistance band to aid your pull-ups.

Exercise 5: face pull

This is one of Cavaliere’s favorite exercises for the posterior chain, as well as the upper body. You can use cables, bands, and even towels to train your upper back, rotator cuff, and scapular retractors, which are often overlooked.

Exercise 6: External rotation with bands

This move is a corrective exercise that trains the rotator cuff, the only muscles that externally rotate the shoulder. If you don’t have a band, Cavaliere suggests using a dumbbell.

Exercise 7: lunge



This lower body movement is the perfect complement to sagittal plane exercises, as you can direct it any way you want, according to Cavaliere. It can also be done with many variations. Cavaliere is a fan of the reverse lunge for those with knee problems and of mixing the plane of motion to hit different angles with the hips. Leaning forward will work your back chain more. And if you stay upright, you attack more of your quads.

Exercise 8: Push-ups

Cavaliere says this basic move is about finding the right level of difficulty that will help you achieve hypertrophy. So you’ll use a variation instead of a traditional push-up, or add them to the end of a set for another exercise when you’re tired. Take note of how to do push-ups well and their benefits here.

Exercise 9: Overhead press

This move is the best that hits your vertical plane, according to Cavaliere. If shoulder problems limit you, he suggests using dumbbells and repeating one at a time to better work the joints more adequately (wrist over elbow over shoulder), for greater stability. For an added challenge, add a push press to engage your lower body.

Exercise 10: Triceps Extensions



Cavaliere loves this exercise because it puts the long (medial) head part of the triceps in a big stretch with each rep. If that’s too difficult, you can use the skull crusher variation or the JM press.

Exercise 11: Barbell Curl

Cavaliere prefers to do this with a barbell, as you can load it up for eccentric overload and achieve maximum bicep growth. Don’t have a bar? You can use dumbbells or a resistance band (which shifts the force curve upward, with maximum tension at the top of the exercise). Take it to another level by combining dumbbells and a band for more consistent tension. The dumbbell bicep curl is also very effective.

Exercise 12: Barbell Row

This gives you a horizontal pull, which Cavaliere considers key to having good control of the hinges to avoid excess pressure on your back. A nice variation for those looking to level up the dumbbell row, for example.

