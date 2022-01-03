Tapatíos and foreigners receive the year with exercise in the Vía RecreActiva

🔊 Listen to the note

Guadalajara Jalisco.

It’s the first Sunday of the year and People did not miss the opportunity to go out for physical activity in the Vía RecreActiva in Guadalajara.

It is Vallarta Avenue: la busiest among the Guadalajara. With an average capacity of 90 thousand people, the Vía RecreActiva offers different activities to users, according to Iván Vázquez, head of this program in the municipality of Guadalajara.

The spoiled pets also take advantage of the walk with their owners, such as Yesenia, who on board her bicycle walks to “Chester”, her puppy.

Although the Vía RecreActiva is also for visitors from other countries who flee from the cold climate of their places of origin and is also a showcase to learn more about the city and take a walk with the family, like John Herbeck, a Canadian who is still celebrating the New Year. New together with her puppy “Chambo”.