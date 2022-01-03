SULTANS TO SEMIFINALS

Hermosillo, Sonora; January 02, 2022 (Media League ARCO) .-Monterrey beat Hermosillo in the seventh and final game of the series to settle for the second consecutive year in the semifinals of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League.

A heroic opening by Mike Devine, who with three days off took on the responsibility of pitching in the final seventh game, added to the timely hitting of the Monterrey offensive, led Sultanes de Monterrey to beat Naranjeros de Hermosillo by a score of 5 -0, to be installed for the second consecutive year in the semifinals of the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico.

Sultanes took advantage in the top of the second inning. After two outs on the board, Issmael Salas singled and Ricardo Serrano led him to third with a double; Aldo Flores hit a triple to right field to drive the first two runs of the game for the Gray Ghosts.

Sultanes defined the game in his favor in the top of the fifth inning, manufacturing a three-touchdown rally, once again after two outs. Roberto Valenzuela doubled to center field and Josuan Hernández did the same to right field to bring Valenzuela to the plate. Fernando Pérez hit his third home run of the postseason, leading Hernández and sealing the final 5-0 in the score.

Mike Devine got the victory, after completing seven innings of work where he connected 5 hits, struck out 7 opponents, gave a walk and did not allow a run. Wilmer Ríos took the lead, after allowing 5 runs, with 8 hits, a walk and 3 prescribed strikeouts.

BOX SCORE

Sultanes de Monterrey will face Charros de Jalisco in the semifinals of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League. The clash will begin on Tuesday at the home of the ninth from Guadalajara, traveling back next weekend to the Monterrey Baseball Stadium.

The guests are complete 😎 Welcome @SultanesOficial 👳🏻‍♂️! To the semifinals 2️⃣2️⃣ presented by @calientesports 🔥#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/jr1qOT4ZXT – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 3, 2022

NOTE: The draft of reinforcements for the semifinals will be held this Monday, January 3 at 12:00 hours in central Mexico.