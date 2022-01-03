Subjective well-being, looking to 2022

The beginning of the year is, perhaps, the moment when we feel most optimistic. It is a propitious occasion to harbor hopes of improvement, to hope that we will do well in the months to come and to try to leave behind the unpleasant moments of the year that has just ended. However, it is a fact that a large proportion of the people in our country do not feel that they have the necessary factors to live well (according to their own idea of ​​what that means), as revealed by the Self-Reported Well-being Survey 2021, same that the INEGI announced at the end of 2021. According to the results of said statistical exercise, important sectors of the population experience depression and anxiety. Especially women, between 18 and 29 years of age, are those who have a “lower mental balance.” Which reflects a feeling of not living the life they wish they had.

The results of this survey carried out by INEGI are very relevant, because more than measuring economic income or material living conditions, what it seeks is to record the way in which people see their own existence. It is an assessment that each person surveyed makes about their particular situation. In this sense, the average satisfaction with life among the adult population of the country reaches 8.45 in a range of 0 to 10. In this specific dimension, the states whose population presents the highest satisfaction averages are Nuevo León, Colima and Coahuila , with 8.79, 8.77 and 8.76 respectively; in contrast to the results of Guerrero (8.16), Puebla (8.16) and Mexico City (8.15) that register the lowest values. In particular aspects, the areas with the lowest satisfaction rating among the country’s adult population are citizen security (6.58), public services (6.71), socioeconomic level (7.52) and city of residence (7.71).

The items that INEGI itself highlights from its survey are the situation of urgency among those who reported having lost their job during some time in 2021 and could not recover it (14.8%), as well as those who have a feeling of not being able to reach the end of month with enough money for usual expenses (43.3%). There are even those who say they live with complete uncertainty about whether they will be able to complete the month with sufficient resources for their maintenance (11.3%). More than a third of the surveyed population confessed to having had to borrow, at least once during the last year, because they could not make ends meet with money.

With the start of a new year, people usually feel, even for a few days, in better spirits, they usually entertain the idea that things can improve and that luck is going to smile on us. However, beyond what people see as possibilities, it is necessary to take into account the social, economic, material and cultural conditions under which life develops.

Let no one be surprised: in 2022 inflation will continue to trend upward; The new wave of COVID-19 infections will probably affect economic activity again and the jobs recovered in recent months would be at risk; Perhaps schools will suspend classes for a while and the dynamics within homes will return to situations like the ones we live in 2020 and 2021; possibly mass events, concerts, sporting events and parties (which are a balm for the mood of many people) will be suspended again, so that the emotional states will have it very uphill again.

With everything and that, the optimism at the beginning of the year should not be avoided, it is necessary to learn from what has been lived, to continue growing, believing and trusting. Happy new year to all.