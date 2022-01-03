Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers

The latest Spider-Man movie arrived with the Multiverse and a tremendous possibility to see the return of other MCU characters.

The big premiere of 2021 without a doubt, with figures in hand included, it was Spider-Man No Way Home. And it is that the third film of the saga with Tom holland What Peter parker left the big one in theaters for the cast and history of the production.

The tape that was brought by Sony and in the company of Marvel Studios achieved a record of people in a pandemic, and it is that the arrival of the Multiverse as it was promoted in the trailers With the return of villains from other movies I generated an expectation that it was fully accomplished in movie theaters.

But the premiere of Spider-Man 3 managed not only to give a tremendous gesture to Marvel fans, but also to promoter an idea that for now excites more than one and is totally possible.

The Door That Opened Spider-Man: No Way Home

Attention: Below are spoilers for Spider-Man No Way Home and the latest Avengers movies. If you don’t want to find out, don’t keep reading.

While it was rumored in the months leading up to, given that villains in his movies like Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina or Electro by Jamie Foxx confirmed their presence in the previews, the return to the screen of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in his roles as Spider-Man it was the great moment of cinema in recent years.

And it is that the Multiverse unleashed by Doctor Strange justified having by first time in live action three identical characters but from different sagas, as were Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and the two The Amazing Spider-Man.

The Multiverse portrayed that they exist other variants of main characters such as Peter Parker, having Tom Holland in this role in the current MCU. In fact in the same movie of the arachnid we saw to a variant of Jonah J. Jameson, with JK Simmons reverting to the role of journalist and editor of the Daily Bugle.

But we also saw this previously in Loki, with the character of Tom Hiddleston already known meeting with many variants of himself, including Sylvie, a female variant of him.

This means, broadly speaking, that it is confirmed that the characters of the Infinity saga have their variants. It has even been confirmed that we will see Doctor Strange Supreme, a Stephen Strange from another universe, in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But, What does this mean for the future of the MCU? Well, infinite possibilities. In fact, this gives the opportunity for Marvel Studios may bring in other characters from previous films and who have already died, What Hombre de Hierro or even the Captain America by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) that it is not yet known exactly what happened to him after growing old with Peggy Carter in the past.

With the Multiverse open, it would not be a surprise if in the future they appear new versions of these heroes, both reinterpreted by Robert Downey Jr or Chris Evans, or even by other actors. Remember that the latter left his post for Anthony Mackie, who will be the new Captain.

In fact, there are already rumors that in Doctor Strange 2 we could see Captain Carter, character who debuted in the animated series What If …? and that shows how the story would have been if Peggy was the one receiving the Super Soldier serum and not Steve Rogers.

Other more adventurous fans assure that it could mean that another actor takes the mantle of Iron Man, like Tom cruise. Let us remember that the actor of Mission Impossible was considered to be Tony Stark, and in this new universe of possibilities, it could well characterize the character with at least one cameo.

For now, we will have to wait for what plans Marvel has in the near future, but it is no coincidence that in a calendar year the theme of the Multiverse and the variants in four productions: Loki, What If …?, Spider-Man No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The next Marvel Studios premiere will be the sequel to Doctor Strange, while in their series they have prepared the premieres of Ms. Marvel, She Hulk and Moon Knight.