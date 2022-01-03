Simu Liu and Mark Wahlberg headline emotional film

For Simu Liu, 2021 was a great year and he showed it by sharing ten photos on his official Instagram account about what he considered highlights of the year that he left. The first postcard he exhibited was a recording of “Arthur The King”, which he heads with Mark Whalberg.

“Arthur The King” tells the story -based on real events- of Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish team that participated in the 2014 Huirasinchi Explorer World Cup in Ecuador, during which they were “adopted” by a stray dog, which they called “Arthur”, and that after many procedures they could take to Scandinavia. The adventurer’s narrative was scripted by Michael Brandt.

The exciting story began after they fed the dog in one of the breaks, from that moment the dog accompanied them during the journey until they reached the finish line. At the end of the World Cup they made Arthur’s adoption official with the requisites and essential documents so that they could transfer him to Sweden with them.

At the end of 2019, it was decided to make this production, which was postponed due to the pandemic, however last year it was filmed in the Dominican Republic. “Arthur The King” seeks to raise awareness about the special relationship between dogs and humans and the mistreatment suffered by animals in general.

With information from Vanguardia