Siblings of famous celebrities
Is it clear that Rami Malek has a twin?
one.
Austin Swift, Taylor Swift’s brother.
two.
Ryan Reynolds and his brothers: Terry, Patrick and Jeff Reynolds.
3.
Scott Evans, Chris Evans’s brother.
Four.
Michael Lohan Jr., Lindsay Lohan’s brother.
5.
Mandi Gosling, Ryan Gosling’s sister.
6.
Alex Watson, Emma Watson’s brother.
7.
Natali Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s sister.
8.
Lieutenant Colonel Jason Moore, Pink’s brother.
9.
John Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon’s brother.
10.
Ben and Blaine Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence’s brothers.
eleven.
Michael Kutcher, the twin brother of Ashton Kutcher.
12.
Patrícia Bündchen, the twin sister of Gisele Bündchen.
13.
Leslie and Lynda Lopez, Jennifer Lopez’s sisters.
14.
Michael Levine, Adam Levine’s brother.
fifteen.
Hunter Johansson, Scarlett Johansson’s twin brother.
16.
Millie Bobby Brown and her siblings: Paige, Ava and Charlie Brown.
17.
Cully Pratt, Chris Pratt’s brother.
18.
Kyle Damon, Matt Damon’s brother.
19.
Rajad Fenty, Rihanna’s brother.
twenty.
Kayleen McAdams, Rachel McAdams’ sister.
twenty-one.
Harry and Sam Holland, Tom Holland’s brothers.
22.
Toby Sebastian, Florence Pugh’s brother.
23.
Paul Vincent, Vin Diesel’s twin brother.
24.
Angela Hudson, Katy Perry’s sister.
25.
Karina Miller, Keanu Reeves’ sister.
26.
Alaia Baldwin, Hailey Bieber’s sister.
27.
Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s brother.
28.
Antonia Kidman, Nicole Kidman’s sister.
29.
Khalid Jordan, the brother of Michael B. Jordan.
30.
Barron Hilton II, the brother of Paris Hilton.
31.
Jake Paltrow, Gwyneth Paltrow’s brother.
32.
Harry Streep, Meryl Streep’s brother.
33.
Vance DeGeneres, Ellen DeGeneres’s brother.
3. 4.
Sevian Frangipane, Halsey’s brother.
35.
Sami Malek, Rami Malek’s twin brother.
36.
Stephen Puth, Charlie Puth’s brother.
37.
Daniel Heder, Jon Heder’s twin brother.
38.
Emily Lynne Berthold, Kate McKinnon’s sister.
39.
Greg Poehler, Amy Poehler’s brother.
40.
Kidada Jones, Rashida Jones’ sister.
41.
Peter Nyong’o, Lupita Nyong’o’s brother.
42.
And last but not least, Doug Pitt, Brad Pitt’s brother.
