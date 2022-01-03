Siblings of famous celebrities

This post was translated from English.

And last but not least, Doug Pitt, Brad Pitt’s brother.

Barron Hilton II, the brother of Paris Hilton.

Khalid Jordan, the brother of Michael B. Jordan.

Millie Bobby Brown and her siblings: Paige, Ava and Charlie Brown.

Patrícia Bündchen, the twin sister of Gisele Bündchen.

Michael Kutcher, the twin brother of Ashton Kutcher.

Ryan Reynolds and his brothers: Terry, Patrick and Jeff Reynolds.

Is it clear that Rami Malek has a twin?

