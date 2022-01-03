Siblings of famous celebrities

Is it clear that Rami Malek has a twin?

one.

Austin Swift, Taylor Swift’s brother.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

two.

Ryan Reynolds and his brothers: Terry, Patrick and Jeff Reynolds.

Frank Trapper / Getty Images

3.

Scott Evans, Chris Evans’s brother.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Four.

Michael Lohan Jr., Lindsay Lohan’s brother.

John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Mandi Gosling, Ryan Gosling’s sister.

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

6.

Alex Watson, Emma Watson’s brother.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

7.

Natali Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s sister.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

8.

Lieutenant Colonel Jason Moore, Pink’s brother.

9.

John Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon’s brother.

10.

Ben and Blaine Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence’s brothers.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

eleven.

Michael Kutcher, the twin brother of Ashton Kutcher.

Byron Cohen / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

12.

Patrícia Bündchen, the twin sister of Gisele Bündchen.

13.

Leslie and Lynda Lopez, Jennifer Lopez’s sisters.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

14.

Michael Levine, Adam Levine’s brother.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images For Westfield

fifteen.

Hunter Johansson, Scarlett Johansson’s twin brother.

Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

16.

Millie Bobby Brown and her siblings: Paige, Ava and Charlie Brown.

17.

Cully Pratt, Chris Pratt’s brother.

18.

Kyle Damon, Matt Damon’s brother.

Denny Keeler / Getty Images

19.

Rajad Fenty, Rihanna’s brother.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

twenty.

Kayleen McAdams, Rachel McAdams’ sister.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

twenty-one.

Harry and Sam Holland, Tom Holland’s brothers.

22.

Toby Sebastian, Florence Pugh’s brother.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

23.

Paul Vincent, Vin Diesel’s twin brother.

24.

Angela Hudson, Katy Perry’s sister.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

25.

Karina Miller, Keanu Reeves’ sister.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

26.

Alaia Baldwin, Hailey Bieber’s sister.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27.

Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s brother.

28.

Antonia Kidman, Nicole Kidman’s sister.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

29.

Khalid Jordan, the brother of Michael B. Jordan.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Lupus LA

30.

Barron Hilton II, the brother of Paris Hilton.

Gisela Schober / Getty Images

31.

Jake Paltrow, Gwyneth Paltrow’s brother.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

32.

Harry Streep, Meryl Streep’s brother.

Elisabetta A. Villa / WireImage / Getty Images

33.

Vance DeGeneres, Ellen DeGeneres’s brother.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

3. 4.

Sevian Frangipane, Halsey’s brother.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

35.

Sami Malek, Rami Malek’s twin brother.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

36.

Stephen Puth, Charlie Puth’s brother.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ

37.

Daniel Heder, Jon Heder’s twin brother.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

38.

Emily Lynne Berthold, Kate McKinnon’s sister.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

39.

Greg Poehler, Amy Poehler’s brother.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

40.

Kidada Jones, Rashida Jones’ sister.

M. Phillips / WireImage for Seventh House PR / Getty Images

41.

Peter Nyong’o, Lupita Nyong’o’s brother.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Champagne Collet

42.

And last but not least, Doug Pitt, Brad Pitt’s brother.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

