Shawn Mendes goes through crisis after separating from Camila Cabello

The singer has broken the silence and said that he is going through difficult times after separating from Camila Cabello.

IN CONTEXT: Love’s Over: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Separate

Shawn mendes He confessed to going through a very difficult time in his life after his break with Camila Cabello, and his relationship with social networks cause him more sadness.

Curiously, Hair He announced just a few days ago that he would withdraw from the virtual sphere to enjoy the Christmas period without distractions.

At the moment, the Canadian interpreter has not reached that point of boredom and hopes that the passage of time can calm the spirits of certain Internet users.

“I am going through a difficult time in my relationship with all of this. But I am glad that there are people who send me videos and tell me about their experiences. I think that the goal of every artist is precisely this, to connect with his audience, “the pop star has pointed out to his fan base, who have embraced the artist’s new single, entitled “It’ll Be Okay”.

“I am very proud of the song and thank you for connecting so well with it. It is appreciated that there are people who have reflected on their vulnerabilities and that others have a lot of fun with it “, highlighted the singer-songwriter.