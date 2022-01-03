Series to enjoy – Column of Ómar Rincón – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The series are the new addiction. Their power is that we can see them however we want: in marathon mode, at dawn, or whatever. And that each one decides his censorship: I see what I want and how I please. These are my recommended ones.

On Netflix the best happened through ‘Unorthodox’ (great, powerful, different and short, only 4 chapters); ‘Gambit de dama’ (of the best of 2020, with Anya Taylor-Joy: forceful and convincing); ‘Sex Education’, which is charming for its daring way of playing with youthful sex hormones; ‘Love and anarchy’ is light, sexual and funny and that’s it; ‘The One’, which puts us in the mode of scientific love and crime series; ‘Maid’ (Things to clean) is a smash hit; ‘Love, Death & Robots’ leads us to imagine the impossible and dream of the real in animated mode, and in the same way there is ‘Midnight Gospel’, which invites us to think differently; ‘The kingdom’ tells us in an Argentine way how religion and politics marry to kill.

On HBO has fascinated ‘Succession’, which talks about the children of the rich and how they are incompetent when replacing the creators of media emporiums; of the best, for everyday and forceful, ‘Mare of Easttown’, with a superb performance by Kate Winslet; the own mystery of this platform is in ‘I Konw This Much Is True’; feminist, powerful and suspenseful of these times is ‘I May Destroy You’; the fascination of possible futures that goes almost from science fiction to the digital world is with ‘Devs’; It moved me and made me think ‘Visitors’, which talks about people from another era who come to this world and their lifestyle becomes fashionable; ‘Euphoria’, with that fascinating and hallucinatory story of young people and drugs.

On amazon don’t miss the superheroes as ordinary beings full of egos, desires and betrayals in ‘The Boys’; ‘Utopia’ is as if we were seeing live and direct the pandemic of this thing that inhabited us at this time; ‘Soul Mates’ puts you in a way to find love not for yourself but for digital programming; ‘Undone’ to explore between the real and the fictional playing in adult animation and tragic comedy mode.

In Directv meet that fascinating beauty that is Lady Di in ‘The Palace and The Press’; to Tiger on that golf phenomenon that fell out of favor; Maradona and his time of becoming an idol; to Lila Downs: the sound of fried chili with its feminine, pop and popular force; to ‘Years and Years’, which tells us what awaits us in politics: more and more we will be ruled by useless, indolent and incompetent with the great Emma Thompson as the protagonist.

And if we exhaust the entire portfolio, we can end up seeing again ‘I am Betty the ugly’ or ‘Escobar, the pattern of evil’ or ‘The girl’ or ‘The queen of flow’.

ÓMAR RINCÓN

Television critic



