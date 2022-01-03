Selena Gomez defends herself from criticism for drinking alcohol after her transplant

Singer and actress Selena Gomez is in the eye of the hurricane after his response to the criticism of a follower who He was “struck” by drinking alcohol despite having received a kidney transplant some years ago. What did the famous woman say about it? Here we tell you.

This controversy began after the interpreter of “Baila Conmigo” published a video in the company of Dr. Dawn Bantel in which they talked about what it means to be a “great” alcohol drinker.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines binge drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks a week for women,” Dr. Bantel is heard saying in the video. At this, Selena Gómez made a worried face and started biting her nails saying “Oh”, like she was in trouble.

Yes OK the founder of the makeup line “Rare Beauty” was in charge of making it clear that it was a simple joke When writing as a description of the video “it’s a joke”, there were Internet users who did not take it that way, specifically someone who did not miss the opportunity to criticize Gómez’s “behavior”.

“So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you keep drinking excessively. Damn Selena “, wrote a user, and it seems that said comment unleashed the ire of the famous, because Selena herself replied: “It was a joke, asshole.”

Recall that just over four years ago, the former Disney star received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa due to complications from her lupus diagnosis, with whom she gave an interview to “Today” and where they narrated the difficult process they faced back then.

“It is difficult to be a donor, because you are losing something that your body does not need to lose. All he could do was walk. It was very hard for me and I have a dog. Every day what I do is drink my coffee and go for a walk. And I couldn’t do that. It was really, really, very hard, ”Raisa told the morning cameras.

