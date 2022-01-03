Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton LIVE they play from 12.30 pm (Peruvian time) for matchday 21 of the 2021-22 Premier League. The match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium with a broadcast by Star plus. So that you don’t miss the ONLINE coverage of this and other matches today, go to the La República Deportes website, where you can find out the confirmed lineups, the score updated minute by minute and watch the goal videos.

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton LIVE: ONLINE transmission

Live: Manchester United vs. Wolves Minute 25: shot by Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo kicked with his left foot from long distance but his shot did not have much power. Minute 12: De Gea’s saving hand The corner kick was taken and the rebound was at the feet of Neves, who took a shoe that had to be deflected by the Manchester goalkeeper. Minute 11: Podence finishes off United’s goal The Wolves attacker takes a shot at goal that ends in a corner. Minute 6: United’s first arrival Jadon Sancho misses a great chance to score after a great pass from Greenwood. Manchester United vs. Manchester United is already being played at Old Trafford. Wolves. Manchester United warm-up Manchester United wants to reach Europa League positions The Mancuniano box is located in the seventh chasuble with 31 points. If he manages to win in this duel, he would be equal in score to West Ham, last classified for international tournaments. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the captain of Manchester United Before the loss of Harry Maguire, ‘CR7’ will be the bearer of the captain’s belt in the first game of United this 2022. Today’s captain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KW5iao76oL – Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) January 3, 2022

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Jones, Varane, Wn-Bissaka; Matic, McTominay; Sancho, Greenwood; Ronaldo, Cavani.

Initial formation of the Red Devils. Photo: Manchester United

Wolverhampton: Sat; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Trincao, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Jiménez, Podence.

Wolves starting team. Photo: Wolves

The preview of the clash between Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

Manchester United will host Wolverhampton this afternoon at the close of matchday 21 of the Premier League at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will seek to stay on the winning track to continue climbing in the standings.

The main objective of those led by Ralf Rangnick is to get closer to the qualifying positions. Currently, they march in seventh place with 31 points. It should be noted that before his rival on duty, United have won their last three English league games .

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton will try to surprise at their visit to Old Trafford. Visitors don’t win at home 10 games ago (three draws and seven losses) . Likewise, they are located in the ninth box with 25 points.

On the other hand, in the clash of the first round of the Premier League, Manchester United won the visit by the smallest difference with a goal from Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton: match sheet

Premier league Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton When do they play? TODAY Tuesday January 3 What time? 12.30 pm (Peru time) Where? Old trafford Channel? Star Plus.

What time does Manchester United play vs. Wolverhampton?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton You can see it from 12.30 pm (Peruvian time). Check the start time of the match according to your geographical location:

Mexico – 11.30 am

Peru – 12.30 pm

Colombia – 12.30 pm

Ecuador – 12.30 pm

Venezuela – 1.30 pm

Bolivia – 1.30 pm

Argentina – 2.30 pm

Chile – 2.30 pm

Paraguay – 2.30 pm

Uruguay – 2.30 pm

Brazil – 2.30 pm

Spain – 6.30 pm

How to watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton LIVE ONLINE?

So you don’t miss the broadcast of the Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton online, you can tune into the Star Plus signal, a streaming service where you can access all the programming of sporting events. In case you cannot enter it, you have the option of following the ONLINE coverage of this commitment via La República Deportes.

How to access Star Plus to watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton?

To access Star Plus to watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton, you must register with your personal data on the website of this streaming service. Login to www.starplus.com and log in with your username and password. In case you are not registered, the platform offers you up to three types of subscriptions so that you can enjoy all the available content.

Possible alignments of Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

Last matches between Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

The main bookmakers give Manchester United as the favorite to stay with the three points, which pays from 1.55 to 1.62 if they win. The tie has odds ranging from 3.80 to 4.18, while Wolverhampton’s victory is priced between 6.00 and 6.35.

Where do Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton?

The stage that will host the Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton will be the Old Trafford stadium, a sports venue owned by the Red Devils club.