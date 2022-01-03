Scam via WhatsApp sends a simple message: I’m sorry, who are you

“Sorry, who are you?” is the phrase that scammers use via WhatsApp to deceive you and take advantage of your information and even ask you for money once they get what they need, according to the portal Wabetainfo.

According to the site, it is common for these types of scammers buy a VoIP number (which is not allowed to be used on WhatsApp) for different purposes: a specific person or random people.

Once they find a valid phone number, they send a message with a simple message: “I’m sorry, who are you? I found you in my address book ”, kindness is one of the greatest characteristics as they always seek to gain the trust of their contact.

Once in the conversation, they will ask you what your name is, where do you work and how old are you? as well as paying a few compliments to make you feel good.

After a long and pleasant conversation, the scammer will ask to be added to your personal social account, What Instagram or Facebook, today Meta.

“This technique is very old, but it is still used today because it sometimes works unfortunately. Scammers will try to gain access to your public information on Facebook and Instagram, such as your friends list and other interesting details that can help them steal your money “, assures the portal.

It details that once you give them access to your social networks, the next step is to blackmail you, threatening to share some confidential images (real images, if you shared them naively, or images edited with Adobe photoshop) with your friends and family if you don’t send them money.

Eye, they won’t stop blackmailing you after receiving money, because they will always want more.

How to protect my identity?

You should ignore unknown contacts and don’t share private information like their personal social account.

Report the contact to WhatsApp from their contact information, but you can also report specific messages.

Make sure to set the privacy settings for your profile picture in “My Contacts”. If something goes wrong, report it to the police – the police may be able to locate the phone number.

