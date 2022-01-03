Saved by her granddaughter! Kris Jenner avoided answering questions about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

U.S-. Thanks to Stormi webster, her grandmother Kris jenner managed to evade an awkward question about the relationship between Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson. During his appearance on the evening of December 31 at the New Year’s Eve Live from CNN, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper pressured the businesswoman to talk about one of the couples of the moment, but the daughter of Kylie jenner saved her just in time.

“Everyone is talking about Kim’s (Kardashian) new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had a chance to spend time with them? How are you doing as a couple? ”Cohen asked Kris jenner through a video call interview on New Years Eve. “You’re always investigating, Andy,” Cooper chimed in, to which his partner replied, “Yes, I am.”

At that exact moment the little Stormi, who will soon become a big sister when Kylie jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second child, conveniently interrupted the live broadcast. “You have a visitor,” Cooper noted. “I know, that’s little Stormi,” he said. Kris jenner, before the 3-year-old girl climbed on her grandmother’s legs.

“Hey, Stormi. You sit here Good distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right at the moment ”, he expressed Kris jenner, surely relieved. When the segment came to a close, Cohen thanked the businesswoman for her time and added, “Have a great new year! I hope they party late into the night and look like a million dollars, as always. “

Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson They started dating in October, after sharing an onscreen kiss for a sketch on the show. Saturday night Live. According to sources close to the businesswoman, she is “very interested” in the comedian. “Kim and Pete are really sweet and affectionate with each other. They seem more comfortable than longtime couples, ”the source said earlier in the week.