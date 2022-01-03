Sarah Luebbert referred to her stay with a few words for the fans of America

The Eagles of America broke the market in front of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil, not only for the hiring, for example, of Alison González and Katty Martínez, but also, for having managed the permanence of Sarah Luebbert, the most outstanding soccer player of the blue cream in the second part of 2021.

The American landed in the middle of last year on a loan for six months from Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Although at first it seemed that there was no choice but to fire her to return to her country -as it was signed-, both the protagonist and the high command of the Nest They did their best to extend the link.

About, Sarah Luebbert He referred to the issue on his verified account of the social network Instagram: “I am excited to announce that I will extend my loan with the America club for this next season. Thanks to Female America already Chicago Red Stars for your continued support and allowing me to follow my dreams. 2022, here we go !!! “.

Likewise, the 24-year-old attacker born in the city of Jefferson, Missouri, dedicated a few words to the supporters of the Eagles: “Hobby AmericanistI am very grateful to you for your support. I’m very excited to see each other again. See you soon! Eagleslet’s keep flying “, wrote next to an image in which she is seen with the shirt cream blue.

When do América Femenil and Atlas play for the first date of Clausura 2022?

The Eagles of America Women from the english coach Craig Harrington, begin their participation in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil, against his pair of Atlas Soccer Club. The clash is scheduled to take place next Monday, January 10, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMX in the Aztec stadium.