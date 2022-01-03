Santos would be Leo Suárez’s new team in Liga MX

Leo Suarez has a foot and a half outside the America. The Argentine midfielder does not enter into the plans of the Eagles and apparently, he would already have a new team for the Liga BBVA MX, and would be reporting in the next few days.

The casualties of AmericaThey have been practically in the midfield. Nicolas Benedetti Y Mario Osuna were left out of the azulcrema team, so they are looking to reinforce that area with the arrival of players such as Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, who came as a free agent to Coapa after passing through the Galaxy.

Leo Suárez’s new team

Aztec Sports could know that Leo Suarez He is about to become a new Santos player. The set of Coapa I would have no problem if the Laguneros sign the Argentine, taking into account the good relationship that the directives have had for some time. For this tournament, the arrival of Diego Valdes check it out.

Suárez for now keeps training in Coapa along with the rest of the América players, but it could be in the next few days when he travels to Torreón to close his signing with Santos. It would be the Argentine’s second team in the Liga BBVA MX and where he will seek to have his revenge.

Leo Suárez’s numbers

After passing through Spain, where he played for teams like him Villarreal, Valladolid or Majorca, Leo Suarez arrived at America in January 2020 with great expectations for the American fans.

His time in Coapa was very unremarkable. In total he played 48 games, in which he was able to score six goals and give the same number of assists. In the last Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021 He could barely participate in three matches, so from the end of the tournament it was thought about starting it.

