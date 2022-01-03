Salma Hayek kicks off 2022 with her morning coffee in a swimsuit

Once again, Salma Hayek dazzles with a sexy swimsuit. Photo: Instagram.

Salma Hayek, one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, started the year wearing a sexy swimsuit, while having his morning coffee.

The Mexican actress shared a photo on her Instagram account this Monday, where she wears a full bathing suit of Animal Print, while holding a cup of coffee, while having as a spot a pool and a clear sky.

“First coffee on the first Monday of the first month of the new year ”, was what the Mexican wrote in the publication that so far already has more than 380 thousand “likes.”

As expected, users filled her with positive comments, and in addition to wishing her a happy new year, they told her that she looked “precious”.

Just the first day of the year, Hayek had published in this same social network an image also in a bathing suit wishing a great year to his more than 19 million followers.

The photograph had more than a million “likes” and thousands of comments where they wished pure good wishes to the Mexican.

The sexiest swimsuits of the Mexican

Salma she is characterized by sharing her sexiest swimsuit looks with her followers; these are some of the ones he published last year.

Salma Hayek and her great achievement last year: unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Last November 2021, Salma Hayek unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To unveiling of its star attended his husband Francois-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina, 14-year-old, as well as the actor Adam Sandler, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Director Chloé Zhao, and a huge crowd of fans and admirers of the actress who have followed her path over the years.

The salma hayek star was placed next to the emblematic cinema Chinese Theater from the avenue of the Walk of Fame.

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican showed off her well-deserved award with a series of photographs and a sweet message that alludes to the famous phrase by scientist Carl Sagan.

The publication achieved more than half a million “likes” and thousands of congratulations for having received this award.