Run! Tomb Raider trilogy free on the Epic Games store for a few days

January 2, 2022

The Tomb Raider trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store now and for a few days. Players will have until January 6, 2021 to claim them. Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider follow a Lara Croft younger than the adventurer of the early PlayStation.

They serve as an origin story for Lara, with each adventure more outlandish than the last. Tomb Raider «free» from 2013, it is regularly priced at $ 20. It begins with Lara learning how to defend herself after a shipwreck.. It is an action adventure that explores the origins of Lara Croft and her transformation from inexperienced youngster to tough survivor. Armed only with her instincts and a capacity for endurance beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to flee a remote island and uncover its dark history. The Game of the Year (GOTY) edition includes Tomb of the Lost Adventurer, 6 single-player outfits for Lara, and 4 characters.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition (Initial Release 2016) includes the Base Game and Season Pass with all-new content. Y Shadow of the Tomb Raider by 2018 shows how Lara “becomes the Tomb Raider she is meant to be.”

Each of the games on the Epic Games Store comes with all of their respective DLC

A downloadable content or downloadable content, also known by the acronym DLC or DDC, is a data file released in digital form, generally created for a video game, and distributed over the Internet. The phrase is used to refer specifically to all new, exclusive or additional material created by the developers for video games and that is published separately, not included in the base product.

Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition Includes the Tomb of the Lost Adventurer and some additional costumes. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes a bonus story from “Blood Ties” in Croft Manor and a zombie invasion called “Lara’s Nightmare.” Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Includes all downloadable skins, outfits and abilities, as well as seven DLC challenge tombs.

Next free title in the Epic Games Store

Gods Will Fall, the top-down action game from Clever Beans and Deep Silver, will be Epic Games’ next free game, and players can pick it up free of charge from January 6 to January 13, 2022.

Source: Polygon

[+] Videos de nuestro canal de YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=



