Roberto Hernández is champion with Malacateco in Guatemala

AFP

Guatemala City, Guatemala, / 02.01.2022 23:12:45





The modest Malacateco, of the Mexican technical director Roberto Hernández, was crowned this Sunday for the first time in its history champion of soccer of Guatemala, by drawing 0-0 (2-0 overall) with the capital Communications, in the game back.

The “Bulls” southwestern Malacateco they resisted the whole encounter the onslaught of the “Creams” of the Communications, directed by the Uruguayan Willy Coito, to raise the cup of the Apertura-2021 local soccer tournament.

Communications dominated the 90 minutes of play, but the players arrived with the powder wet and at no time could they break the barrier imposed by Hernanez in the match played at the stadium Doroteo Guamuch From the capital.

Although they had clear opportunities to open the scoring and shorten the difference, the Ecuadorian Juan Luis Anangonó, the Mexican Marco Antonio Bueno, the Colombian Jose Corena and the salvadóreño Alexander LarinThey, among other foreigners, erred at decisive moments.

With this result, the new monarchs add their first league title, while Communications was left with the anxieties of the championship 31 to match your archrival, He too Municipal capital, top winner in the domestic championship and eliminated in the semifinals.

Furthermore, the result is a severe blow to Communications because on December 14 he was crowned champion of the Concacaf League by defeating the Motagua from Honduras.

Malacateco, who qualified in eighth place, the last pass to the final league, had only won one runner-up in 2019, which was his highest award so far.