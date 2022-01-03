Robert Pattinson and other celebrities who hated playing their most iconic characters – FayerWayer

While fans fell in love with the on-screen performances of these celebrities, for them it was a nightmare. And it is that although they worked in blockbuster tapes and their characters were very iconic, they suffered from the pressure to maintain a certain line, they were pigeonholed or lost other opportunities.

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen in Twilight)

Robert Pattinson

It’s no secret that the actor hates the Twilight saga for all that it involved. In fact, he didn’t even hide it while recording. “It’s weird to be a part of it, more or less, to represent something that you don’t particularly like,” he said.

Despite being a resounding success, Pattinson became the target of ridicule for the character of Edward Cullen, long sticking with the label of “the teenage vampire” who is unable to take on other roles.

Luckily, Rob has shown little by little that he has everything to succeed and proof of this has been the film The Lighthouse and the fact that he was chosen to give life to Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

Blake Lively (Serena in Gossip Girl)

Blake Lively made a name for herself playing Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, one of the most popular teen dramas of the 2000s that is still loved by fans today. However, the actress has made it clear that this is one of her least favorite roles, saying that she found the job “unstimulating.” Also, he hated the character’s personality and the messages presented by the show.

“People loved it, but it always felt a bit compromising personally,” he admitted in 2015. “You want to put a better message out there.” Hope the Gen Z reboot can make that item a bit more correct.

Jamie Dornan (Christian Gray in Fifty Shades of Gray)

Fifty Shades of Gray may have made millions of dollars at the global box office, in addition to catapulting actor Jamie Dornan to fame, but for him, the character of Christian Gray was not exactly his favorite.

“[Él] He’s not the type of guy I’d get along with, ”she said in a 2017 interview with GQ Australia. “All my classmates are cool and funny, I wouldn’t imagine sitting in a pub with him. I don’t think he’s my type when it comes to choosing friends. “

In another conversation with Glamor magazine, Dornan also admitted that playing Christian Gray in certain scenes made him particularly awkward. “Some of the things in the Red Room were awkward,” he said. “There were times when Dakota wasn’t wearing much, and I had to do things to her that I would never choose to do to a woman.”

Kate Winslet (Rose in Titanic)

Kate winslet

Although Kate Winslet has gained widespread recognition for her acting talent in other films, the character of Rose is the one she is definitely always remembered for. Although the actress does not hate the Titanic as a movie, she has admitted that the character of Rose is the least exciting of her entire career.

“Every scene, I’m like ‘Really, really? Did you do it like that? My God … Even my American accent, I can’t hear it. It’s horrible, ”he told The Telegraph.

“I hope it is much better now. He sounds terribly self-indulgent, but actors tend to be very self-critical. It’s hard for me to watch any of my performances, but watching Titanic I said, ‘Oh God, I want to do that again.’

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg in You)

Penn badgley Penn badgley

When “You” was released on Netflix, many fell in love with the character of Joe Goldberg, despite the fact that he was a stalker and murderer, something that the actor did not like at all.

In 2019, Badgley even responded to tweets written by fans who were romanticizing his character in “You,” to further emphasize that Joe is a murderer with “a lot of problems.” Also, he’s been honest about playing a character he’s rejected by.

“I feel like people are somehow responding to this show in a way that surprises me,” Badgley told Collider in 2018. “I’ve been really rejected by certain parts of Joe, and it’s weird to play someone you really feel for. So. It is a challenge”.