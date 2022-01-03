Review The Tender Bar – A Remarkable Family Story by George Clooney and Ben Affleck

George Clooney is a director who has proven to be capable of the best and to show himself fluently enough to enter into the realization of very difficult stories and, a priori, unadaptable. The Ides of March surprised locals and strangers and, despite its irregularities, Midnight sky had remarkable moments. Now he goes back behind the cameras with The Tender Bar, a tape based on the memoirs of JR Moehringer and for which it has had the participation of Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan and in which the filmmaker, the protagonist of some of the blockbusters most famous people in Hollywood, he decides to tell us the life, works and miracles of a working-class family on Long Island.

The beauty of the everyday

The Tender Bar it can be described as a portrait of life itself. Perhaps it is too big a definition for a film, suitable for very few cinematographic works, but this is a film that knows how to delve into the themes that it decides to show the viewer, showing them through easily identifiable common places. It is therefore a kind of Clooney’s consecration in his work as a filmmaker, a kind of crystallization of his knowledge as a film director, the most refined fruit of a filmic maturity that, despite what many may think, has given us good times in recent years. In The Tender Bar we moved to a working class neighborhood in the city of Manhasset (Long Island), using the memoirs of JR Moehringer to know the childhood of the writer looking for a father figure among the patrons of the Dickens bar, owned by his to Charlie (Ben Affleck).





The Pulitzer Prize winner – and author of the recent biography of Prince Harry – growing up in a difficult environment but not lacking in affection. And it is that, for lack of a better definition, history demonstrates the extent to which the family conditions and shapes the people of tomorrow. In Dickens, the place where the young JR grew up and went from child to adolescent or infant to adult, different personalities congregate, life lessons are taught and answers to the big questions are found.





“ Don’t be fooled by its ‘feel good movie’ look: The Tender Bar is something more

The script of William Monahan (Oscar winner for Infiltrated) is solid and nuanced, and although the ghost of the feel good movie by manual you can fly over the feature film over and over again -especially in his first minutes-, he strips off any hint of doubt when Ben Affleck enters the scene. His role as Charlie is nothing short of exquisite, showing us an educated man, possessed of knowledge and culture, as well as bar-counter wisdom – a key often despised by the most layman. His performance is memorable, and after the excellent The Way Back, it shows to what extent he has matured in front of the cameras.





Topics like class consciousness, self-discovery, belonging to the home and the importance of decisions we shot in our early years, they trump a film that could be George Clooney’s most accomplished work after his totem and nomination. Good Night, And Good Luck. In the cast of The Tender Bar they also appear Lily rabe as Dorothy, JR’s mother, and Max martini as the father of the writer, an absent figure who decided to abandon his son. This particular and eclectic urban tribe, similar to the one that David O. Russell himself gave birth to in The fighter, forge the personality of JR and serve as a foundation for the man he decides to be in the future.

“ Ben Affleck has one of the best performances of recent years

This chaotic family environment, with a grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) who has a tendency to get angry and communicate based on flatulence, JR discover that he is destined to become an honest person. Perhaps the first part of the film is the most inspired and remarkable, but as the minutes progress and we observe the protagonist of this story begin to study in Yale, meeting new faces and forging himself as a professional -including his time as an intern at New York Times– we will realize that it is equally interesting.





It is not without errors, such as an obvious pacing problem in certain parts of the footage or one constant propensity for light joke or the joke in many of its sequences, but the truth is that The Tender Bar It is a film loaded with values ​​and with a very human point of view. If it was released thirty or forty years ago, it would be a true classic of the genre, one of those mandatory additions to any list of must have or lists of what to see when you start at the movies. Breathe the humanistic spirit Frank Capra as a filmmaker and that’s saying a lot. Considering the times we live in, surrounded by great blockbusters, endless sagas and cinematic universes that extend beyond the cinema, such a film is all an anomaly. A small and poignant story, loaded with meaning, capable of holding our gaze and giving it back. A sample that the everyday is, most of the time, the most beautiful.

We’ve previewed The Tender Bar thanks to early access offered by Amazon and Marco Agency. The film will premiere on January 7 on Amazon Prime Video.



