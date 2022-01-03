Relaxation exercises: the best for a stress-free life

Some urge you relaxation exercise.

There is no one stress free life, to a greater or lesser extent at some point in life you will have to experience it. Sure, the intensities vary according to the experiences to which you are exposed, but your body will react and secrete various substances such as hormones that can make your heart rate or your breathing accelerate, your muscles stiffen or until they are triggered. panic or anxiety attacks when you feel that you are unable to deal with these situations.

All these signs or symptoms that appear in response to a threat that your body perceives is called a “stress response” and well, although you will not be able to avoid suffering stress at some stage, you may well have many tools to help you free it from your body and mind.

Every stress response invokes a relaxation response

A cardiologist at the prestigious Harvard Medical School and author of the report “Stress Management: Approaches to Preventing and Reducing Stress,” Dr. Herbert Benson in the 1970s developed a relaxation technique in response to stress that may occur and in which it proposes a state of deep relaxation that can be triggered in many different ways and that, maintained through regular practice, can create a feeling of calm as the need to control or relieve it increases.

The benefits of relaxation exercises

There are many different exercises that you will help you relax but the benefits you get for your health will surely be the same. Read this extensive list proposed by the Mayo Clinic: