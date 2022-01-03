recipes for a healthier 2022

Learn about some nutrient-rich dietary recommendations and options to keep the overweight, which will allow you to avoid nutritional deficiencies and develop a healthy life style and active, according to the latest dictates of the ‘smart feeding’.

Evolution method

“Slim down and taking care of oneself from a distance is a growing trend ”, points out Rubén Bravo, nutrition expert and founder of the ‘Evolution Method’ (ME), a personalized ‘online’ nutritional counseling plan. The latest initiative of the ME for 2022 is a free downloadable digital book from America and Europe, with 40 lunches and dinners of less than 350 kilocalories.

Cover of the free book 350Kcal recipes (IMEO photo)

Are recipes focus on teaching the user the concept of “dishes with a high nutritional value, tasty, quick to prepare, low cost in ingredients and low calorie”, According to Bravo.

Before the pandemic, the idea of ​​”losing weight and taking care of yourself from a distance” sounded like a chimera, but today it is a growing and very real trend that has brought us closer to the future, “says Rubén Bravo, from the European Medical Institute for Obesity (IMEO). Both demand for consultations and video consultations on-line related to weightloss, like searching for healthy recipes on the Internet, they have skyrocketed throughout 2020 and 2021, according to this institute.

Eliminate overweight, a good purpose for 2022 (IMEO photo)

They explain that Covid-19 has put our physical and emotional health, but it has also accelerated the digitization of health services and “revolutionized the forms of healthcare, opening the door to the ‘online’ modality”, emphasizes Rubén Bravo, director of the IMEO’s Nutrition Department.

Bravo is the founder of the Evolution Method (ME), a personalized nutritional and psychological guidance plan for a healthy diet and weight loss and an active lifestyle, which has been adapted for digital use. This platform (www.metodoevolution.es), connects a community of 130,000 followers with a training center on-line with specialized publications, where they offer practical advice, motivational workshops, distance courses and recipes, among other options.

MENUS BASED ON SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

A young woman preparing low-calorie recipes (IMEO photo)

The eating plan, which is the strong point of the ME, “is oriented to favor the use of fat as an energy source through the smart nutrition backed by scientific evidence ”, explains Bravo to Efe.

This system “involves eating foods that help stabilize blood sugar levels; to promote vitality and avoid feeling hungry; to mark the suitable amounts of proteins that feed the muscle; to the consumption of healthy fats that favor the hormonal system; already recommend highly nutritious food to rule out micronutrient deficiencies or that lead to malnutrition“, He points out.

One of the pillars of Evolution Method is a digital book of forty recipes of less than 350 kilocalories (Kcal) with dishes such as: lasagna with aubergine and tuna; Manchego pisto with egg; Chicken curry; vegetable burger; or wholemeal broccoli and leek tart, among others.

The book can be obtained from free in PDF format by sending an email to [email protected], requesting a copy and indicating in which country the information on the Evolution Method has been read, informs the IMEO.

“We made a distribution calculation in 5 meals of 200Kcal for breakfast, 150Kcal for mid-morning and the same for snack, and 350Kcal for food and the same for dinner. A total of 1,200Kcal for a weight loss plan in a standard person ”, explains the nutritionist.

NO REFINED FLOURS OR PROCESSED FOODS

“With these recipes It is easy to make variations to personalize the plans, incorporating more caloric options or increasing the amounts, for example ”, he emphasizes. “With our proposals the consumption of refined flours, whole grains and processed foods; instead they opt for rice and whole wheat, oats, quinoa, sesame or pine nuts in small quantities ”, explains Bravo.

It points out that in these recipes the protein intake is adjusted, coming from white or lean meats (chicken, turkey, beef or pork), seafood and fish (cod, prawns, prawns, clams, mussels, salmon, hake, monkfish, fresh and canned tuna) and eggs.

Bet on healthy habits (IMEO photo)

“At the same time, increase the intake of vegetables and fruits low and medium glycemic index, as well as vegetables“, He comments. “In the garnish the potato is eliminated and vegetables are prioritized, such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, zucchini, aubergine, peas, leek, mushroom, tomatoes, spinach or romaine lettuce”, he adds.

It stands out that the menus of these cooking recipes include “only healthy fats, from blue fish, nuts and avocado, limiting the amount of olive oil necessary to prepare the dish to two tablespoons ”.

To flavor the dishes, he suggests “using aromatic herbs and spices, homemade seasonings made with garlic or onion, chilli, paprika, Dijon mustard or even fruits, such as lime, mango, strawberries and pomegranate that give an original touch to meat and sauces ”.

“Thus, the ideal would be for breakfast and mid-morning snack to include whole-grain carbohydrates and fruit; food, more vegetables and less protein; the snack, only protein; and finally, dinner should prioritize proteins and moderate fruits ”, he details.

THREE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE NEW YEAR

1.- Choose foods of high nutritional value and low in calories.

“Reduce the consumption of processed foods, refined flours and sugar, and prioritizes natural food giving special importance to vegetables, fruits, legumes and fish ”, he indicates.

2.- Each person is different.

“All the nutritional plans they must be personalized according to the objectives, tastes and preferences of each patient, ”says Bravo.

3.- Eat well without having to suffer.

“Take care of yourself through diet it is perfectly linked to eating tasty and varied, enjoying social life and betting on a decision for life ”, he concludes.

* With information from EFE.

