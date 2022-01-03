Quantum technology came to revolutionize medicine

The interconnection between technology and health is becoming closer and closer. Thanks to the processes of quantum technologies, some problems that took perhaps days or months to solve can be solved in a matter of seconds or hours. Quantum physics and quantum technology use various methods to play a role in the healthcare industry. This includes nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. The latter, for example, is a high-capacity technology that allows large volumes of data to be processed or simulations that could be implemented in various areas.

This branch of technology promises to have an impact in various sectors and industries, medicine being one of these. Hospitals have been using quantum technologies such as lasers or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for years. However, these new quantum technologies could allow the development of customized drugs, or the manipulation of organs at the molecular level, according to experts from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In this context, specialists in quantum technologies indicate, quantum technology seems to fit so well in health systems since many biological processes occur in a microscopic field similar to that of quantum interactions. Currently, the presence of the health emergency caused by Covid-19 has permeated all disciplines of science, opening possibilities for quantum technologies regarding the detection and mitigation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have theoretically proposed the possibility of testing for Covid-19 detection with quantum technology. This proposal, according to the scientists, would give the possibility of faster tests, reduce costs, in addition to a reduction in the reading and interpretation of them.

Rapid tests detect specific viral proteins for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test has been important. Unfortunately, these have a processing time of several hours and none have the ability to quantify the amount of virus present, added to the problem of false positives in some cases.

According to MIT data, false positives occur in 25 percent of all tests, which means long wait times and even downtime in case of repetition. On the other hand, the analysis of the recent work shows false negative rates below 1 percent and a high sensitivity to detect strands of viral RNA, in one second.

This technology makes use of atomic-scale defects in small pieces of diamond, known as nitrogen vacancy centers (NVs). These defects are extremely sensitive to minimal disturbances, thanks to the quantum effects that take place in the diamond lattice, making them perfect candidates for high-sensitivity detection.

This proposal would involve coating the nanodiamonds containing these NV centers with a material that is magnetically coupled to them and has been treated to bind only with the virus-specific RNA sequence. Subsequently, the RNA of the virus binds to this material and interrupts the magnetic connection and generating changes in the fluorescence of the diamond making it easy to detect by means of a laser-based optical sensor. According to the scientists, the devices could be expanded to analyze a complete batch of samples at a time, and the cost of the materials to use makes them excellent candidates.

Initially, scientists have managed to carry out the detection work based on mathematical simulations that showed that the system can work in principle. Taking this premise into consideration, the team continues to work to develop a functional device on a laboratory scale to confirm what was said in the mathematical simulations.

Changhao Li, the study’s principal investigator, seeks to develop a successful test in the laboratory and seek ways to optimize and develop the system to work with real viruses. The development process requires the support of physics and quantum engineering only in the production of detectors, while chemistry and biology must do the same in terms of the helper molecules to bind to the viral RNA.

NotiPress