Qualifying Qatar 2022 | Chile vs Argentina

The movie “Don’t look up” has been a real hit on Netflix, but it keeps an apocalyptic prophecy for the north of Chile and in particular Calama, the venue defined for the clash between La Roja and Argentina on January 27, for the fifteenth date of the Qatar South American Qualifiers 2022.

Chilean moviegoers will treasure for many years the mention that this country receives in the movie Do not look up, which has become popular on Netflix in recent weeks and tells the story of an immense comet approaching Planet Earth.

According to the projection made by astronomers Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), the celestial body of Mount Everest will crash into the Earth’s surface six months after its discovery.

A cataclysm is announced, a worldwide collapse at the point of earthquakes and a tsunami that will push the sea against the land in waves more than a kilometer high. The curiosity is that the comet is expected to fall 100 kilometers off the coast of northern Chile.

A prophecy that adds a new flavor to the unprecedented match between Chile and Argentina for qualifying rounds, which will be played on January 27 in the city of Calama. That is, about 300 kilometers from the comet impact that Dibiasky and Mindy project.

Is that if the Argentines had doubts about coming to the mining capital of Chile, due to the inhospitable high altitude and dry heat scenario, the film does not generate confidence. In fact, the film warns that “millions of Chilean illegals” will flee to neighboring countries.

The worst thing is that an alleged payment to the Chilean government is even mentioned to allow the remains to fall along the coast of the country and unleash an imaginary catastrophe. Hopefully things go better next January 27.

Chile will play for the first time in its qualifying history as a local and away from Santiago, with the exception of a match played in Mendoza against Venezuela as a result of a FIFA sanction in the eventful tie for the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

