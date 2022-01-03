price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Samsung has presented its new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor. It is a smaller version of the Neo G9, but maintains the Mini LED technology, and also boasts of being the first 4K monitor at 240 Hz.

The Oddysey Neo G8 has a 32-inch Quantum Mini LED panel with the same 1000R curvature of its big brother, and it reaches a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits thanks to its 4,096-stop backlight setting.

However, apart from the size, the main difference between both monitors is that Odyssey Neo G8 reaches 4K resolution, from the QHD Plus of the Neo G9. In addition, Samsung claims that it is the first monitor gaming 4K with support for 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync to offer the smoothest possible game execution.

Like its older brother, the Neo G8 has HDMI 2.1 ports, to exploit next-generation consoles, and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection.





Physically, the Odyssey Neo G8 has the same design as its big brother, even with CoreSync, the feature that automatically adjusts the RGB lighting on the back of the monitor to match the content on the screen.

Samsung does not share details of availability and price of the Odyssey Neo G8, but being part of its presentations prior to CES 2022, it is certain that during the technology fair it will reveal the complete information. What is also certain is that due to all the technology it integrates, it will not be cheap and will surely cost a similar price to the $ 2,499 Odyssey Neo G9.