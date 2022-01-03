Politicians and actors mourn the sudden death of Jean-Marc Vallée | People | USA Edition

The world of culture and politics regretted this Monday the unexpected death of Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée, author of works such as “CRAZY”, “Big Little Lies”, “Demolition” or “Dallas Buyers Club”.

From the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to the Canadian director Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) through the actresses Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman, they expressed their pain at the sudden death of Vallée, which occurred this weekend while he was staying. in a country house he had outside of Quebec City.

Trudeau expressed his regret on Twitter, saying that Vallée’s passion for filmmaking “was unrivaled, as was his talent.”

The Canadian prime minister added that with his works, the director, who was born in Montreal in 1963, “has left his mark in Quebec, in Canada and around the world.”

The prime minister of the province of his home province, Quebec, Francois Legault, also took to Twitter to mourn Vallée’s death, calling it “tragic.” Legault said the director had touched him with his work on “CRAZY” and “Big Little Lies.”

Denis Villeneuve, a friend of Vallée and also originally from Quebec, posted a message in which he asked: “What made you leave so soon?” Villeneuve ended his message with a single: “Je t’aime mon ami” (“I love you, my friend”).

The director of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Cameron Bailey, expressed his disbelief at the disappearance of Vallée and stressed that he is the only director who opened (“Demolition”) and closed the show (“The Young Victoria”).

On Twitter, Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Vallée, stated that her heart “is broken.” “My friend. I love you,” he added.

Also actress Nicole Kidman, whom Vallée directed in the first two seasons of “Big Little Lies,” said the news of the director’s death is “devastating.”

Vallée’s representative, Bumble Ward, announced the death of the Canadian director on Sunday. The causes of his death have not been disclosed.

Vallée became known internationally with “CRAZY”, a film that opened the doors of Hollywood where he worked with Witherspoon, Kidman, Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Emily Blunt among other actors.