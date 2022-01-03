Pablo Marini is ‘trapped’ in the Quito airport

The Argentine coach presented problems with his work visa and could not enter the country.

The coach of Liga de Quito, Pablo Marini, could not enter the country after Migration detected a problem with his work visa (which must be processed by the team) and is ‘trapped’ in the Mariscal Sucre Airport.

This Monday, January 3, 2022, it was reported that the current coach of the Quito League had a problem entering the country and is ‘trapped’ in the Ecuadorian capital. The coach arrives in the country to start the preseason with the ‘King of Cups’.

According to the Ecuadorian journalist, Braian Avalos, the Argentine coach’s visa is not managed and if there is no response from the club, andThe coach will have to return to Argentina until the problem can be solved.

The Quito League has not yet made an official communication regarding the coach’s situation. On the other hand, fans have used their social networks to compare Marini’s situation with that of Tom Hanks in his movie: “The Terminal.”