Orbelín Pineda on ‘key’ to stand out at Celta: ‘Quick coupling is key’

Orbelín Pineda confirmed this Monday his signing for the Celta Vigo Spanish, which he arrives after finalizing his contract with the team Blue Cross, with whom he has just been proclaimed league champion.

“Now I have another country and another culture, I hope to connect as quickly as possible. Life was made for that, to continue celebrating everything you do, “said the midfielder to TUDN.

The first winter reinforcement of the Galician team said goodbye to the fans of Blue Cross saying that “it’s not goodbye, it’s a see you soon”, after living some “excellent” years with a team that had not won a title for more than 23 years.

“The days and months I was here flew by. I feel happy, proud of myself and my teammates, of what was achieved and of being able to see the club’s shield with another star, “said Pineda, who claims to be” excited “because in his first European adventure he will live” other dreams ”.

The Mexican international, whom the coach Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet He sees himself playing “both on the wing and behind the striker”, he will meet again in Balaídos with his compatriot Nestor Araujo, with whom he has already shared a dressing room in the National Team.

