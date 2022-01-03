Online premieres: review of “Mother / Android”, by Mattson Tomlin (Netflix)

There is an interesting movie on the premise of MOTHER / ANDROID, but this is not it. Its starting point is intense enough, violent, uncomfortable and connects with contemporary enough fears to generate in the viewer the feeling that something is about to be seen, if not valuable, at least engaging and rich in ideas. But not. It is a false alarm. After that series of opening scenes, Mattson Tomlin’s film turns into a very conventional escape film in which the ideas launched at the beginning only regain some weight and interest in the end. And while those narrative twists that close it generate the necessary surprise, it may already be too late to save the viewer from boredom.

Chloë Grace Moretz plays Georgia, a girl who finds out that she is pregnant with her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith), news that is not necessarily welcomed by the couple. What we gradually realize is that the society in which they live, at least from the technological point of view, is much more developed than ours today. At a Christmas party they attend, we see that the waiters, waiters, and other members of the “wait staff” are actually androids. And, predictably, they have had no better idea than to rebel against their owners in full celebrations, sowing violent chaos around them and killing half the world along the way.

Having raised the matter, MOTHER / ANDROID jumps eight months in time and shows us the hidden couple, living in the middle of a forest. Georgia is extremely pregnant – for most of the film she is about to give birth – and they need to find some shelter so that she can give birth. The planet seems to be dominated or controlled by these androids and they know that the only way to reconnect with remnants of civilization is by arriving in Boston, one of the few cities with survivors. His plan is to get there, give birth, and then take a ship to Korea, which appears to be one of the countries that the androids have not “possessed.”

But it is not easy to do so because for that they must cross the so-called “no man’s land”, long territories controlled by the very alert androids, who do not seem to be very easily fooled. The movie will focus on those escapes. From the first of them, they will arrive at a military base where they seem to be able to solve the issue of childbirth. But a certain toxic masculinity expressed in violent fights between the soldiers in which Sam ends up involved end up getting them expelled from the place, even though Georgia is already about to give birth.

From then on the escape will continue mixing action scenes (there is a chase of androids running to a motorcycle that has its visual intensity) with the constant threat that they will be discovered by a noise or a false movement, a bit in the manner of A PLACE IN SILENCE, but without ever achieving that tension. The problem with the film is that it never seems to decide between being an action-adventure film or a drama about a mother who fears for the life of her unborn child. In this way, the film is stretched to almost two hours in length when it is clear that, with some more abrupt editing decisions, it could be a more effective film.

There are some narrative twists in the last third of the film that return a certain interest in a plot that seemed to become repetitive, but it does not manage to solve what is perhaps the other great problem of MOTHER / ANDROID: the null chemistry that seems to exist between the protagonists. Although Moretz – who is seen to be quite adult and mature, is no longer the adolescent actress we all knew – is a great interpreter who tries to put history on her shoulder, Smith is an actor and even a somewhat sparse and unremarkable character. expressive with which it is difficult to connect. In a way, the movie seems to be more of a love story between a mother and her unborn child than between the two of them.

Beyond the obvious and clear biblical references (from Christmas to the birth of the child but, especially, the sacrificial epic type Moses crossing the desert that the story has), MOTHER / ANDROID he fails to construct a sufficiently attractive drama among his three or four very good suspense scenes that appear, dropwise, every half hour or more of inane narration. In other words: it is neither CHILDREN OF MAN nor does it pose existential dilemmas of robotic science fiction in the TERMINATOR. It advances more by spatial logic (you have to get to Boston) than anything else.

A clear pandemic product – the empty forests and other minimalist post-apocalyptic scenes with just a couple of actors in the shot have been used ad nauseam in these years – Tomlin’s film hardly succeeds that horror film with Emily Blunt or still that of BIRD BOX, another successful model to be emulated here. When ideas are copied and repeated with minimal variations until exhaustion, the results end up being similar to a “reheated meal” several times: each time they taste less than the last.



