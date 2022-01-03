Nicolas Cage will offer a version of Dracula inspired by Malignant or Ringu

Nicolas Cage starts 2022 with some very good statements that have left us, now more than ever, wanting to see what he has done with Renfield, the new project inspired by the novel by Bram stoker in which to give life to Dracula, the prince of darkness that he could well have played a long time ago considering that Leslie Nielsen himself, in Dracula: A Very Happy and Happy Dead Man, got into the character’s skin there in the middle of the year. the nineties.

While we can’t wait to see Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film where the actor will interpret himself in a unique experiment that will be the most goal he has ever done, now he has moved away from that work to talk about how he has focused his work on the aforementioned Renfield. And it is that the co-star of The rock already played a vampire years before, in Vampire kissAlthough with a tone more comedy than horror, and possibly wants to clean up the way we saw it there now that he wants to return to the Hollywood studio system, where he says he was marginalized for playing some other nefarious role.

A different Dracula?

From Collider, we get a statement from the actor who assures that he sought inspiration in Malignant, from James wan, Y Ringu (The Ring) to build your Dracula and offer in Renfield a different version of the character based on bodily expressiveness.

“I want it to stand out in a unique way from how we’ve seen it so far. So I’m thinking about really concentrating on the character’s gestures and mobility. You know, I saw Malignant and I thought about what was done with the characters’ movements, and even Ringu with Sadako [Yamamura]… I want to see what we can express with that language and voice “.

That is Nicolas Cage could repeat the play and score another Face to face with regard to facial and body expressiveness. It must be said, and in full defense for the actor, that few manage to convey the same feelings as him when he speaks through body language. It has always worked for him as a comedy, we will see how it suits him here in terms of terror or suspense.